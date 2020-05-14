AllHokies
Hokie Hangover Podcast: Recruiting Updates and a Discussion of Virginia Tech's Financial Situation with COVID

Mike McDaniel

On the newest episode of the Hokie Hangover Podcast, we dive into a number of topics.

One week removed from 4-star quarterback Dematrius Davis' decommitment from Virginia Tech, perhaps the sky is not falling like originally perceived. When Davis decommitted a week ago, it seemed likely that 4-star Houston, Texas wide receiver Latrell Neville would soon follow. 

However, after tweets from current players, as well as from Neville himself, circulated on Wednesday afternoon, it appears that Neville will be holding his commitment to Virginia Tech for the time being. This is important news, given that Neville is currently Tech's top-rated recruit in the 2021 class, and perhaps help fans maintain hope that the coaching staff can still establish a pipeline on the recruiting trail in Texas.

In addition, we breakdown the "Final Six" released by 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson, and how realistic Virginia Tech's chances are at landing the talented pass rusher from Texas. Can Neville's commitment help lure Watson to the Hokies? And if Watson commits, who could be next to follow?

Finally, we also touch on the firestorm on social media regarding Virginia Tech finances during the COVID-19 pandemic. We dive into the types of challenges that are ahead for the athletic department, and how Whit Babcock could potentially address any budget shortfalls that emerge as a result. Could Virginia Tech really cut varsity sports in the near future?

Make sure to listen to the podcast in its entirety below, as well as rating, reviewing, and subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.

