Hokies Legend Mike Vick Previews Virginia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25
Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick and Florida Gator legend Tim Tebow were slated to play each other last night on College Football 25, but the latter arrived late.
This gave Vick an opportunity to play as Virginia Tech, and to drop some bits of information on how he feels about the Virginia Tech team. Vick played against a Virginia Cavaliers team controlled by the computer and failed to score a touchdown before he left the game ending it in a 0-0 tie.
During this game Vick dropped some really great bits of information. Vick showed high praise for Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten, saying that, “[Tuten] was a really good player for us last year.” Vick also took some time during this game to reflect on his playing career, and the environment of college football. When asked about home-field advantage, Vick said, “The home field advantage is a real thing. It’s all about momentum in football.” After that, he was quoted as saying, “It’s hard for quarterbacks because we got to handle our energy.”
This kind of banter continued throughout the game between Tebow and Vick. As soon as Tebow sat down, he praised Vick, “I don’t know if you know how hard I was rooting for you in the National Championship.”
The pair of quarterbacks squared off in an exhibition game at their alma mater schools, Vick manning the Hokies, and Tebow taking on the Gators.
After Vick kicked off to Florida, the first play resulted in a sack for Khurtiss Perry, the Alabama defensive lineman who transferred into Blacksburg in the spring. “We do got a good defensive line right now,” Vick said.”
Vick got a pick on the next play, and took the lead in the Swamp, Virginia Tech 7-0.
That would be the last Virginia Tech score for a while.
Tebow got the ball back, and immediately drove down the field, scoring his first touchdown, but muffed the extra point attempt. 7-6 Hokies.
Vick took the kickoff return deep in his end zone, starting not very far past the 15-yard line. Vick ran the ball with Tuten, giving him high praise again, calling him the “best player on the team”.
After a couple more plays, Vick also said that Virginia Tech felt “very fast” in the game, saying, “something about this game feels really fluid right now”. Vick then threw a pick on the next play.
It was smooth sailing for Tebow and the Gators past this point, with Tebow scoring three consecutive touchdowns, making the score 25-7.
Vick got the ball back, and was amazed by the small amount of formations in the Virginia Tech offensive playbook, “I can’t believe Virginia Tech’s playbook man.”
Vick then turned the ball over again, giving Tebow another chance.
The next play, however, would be the best play for Virginia Tech all game. Mike Vick, usering Mansoor Delane, got an amazing interception off of Florida quarterback Graham Mertz.
Vick didn’t do much with that play though, throwing picks on his next two drives.
Both teams got touchdowns right before the game ended, with Vick and Tebow both getting one through the air. 31-15 was the final score of the affair.
After the game, Vick was asked who the best left-handed quarterback was, staying humble Vick said, “In my opinion, I got to go Steve [Young].”
It was great seeing the Hokies play in the swamp, even though another result would have been preferred. It seems like Virginia Tech could’ve probably competed, had it not been Mike Vick controlling the team. Virginia Tech looked very fast in the game, with the defensive line looking elite throughout the live stream. College Football 25 is set to release July 19th, with early access starting on July 16th. Virginia Tech has the potential to be an exciting team from day one for many players and will certainly make a stronger impression than they did last night with Vick.