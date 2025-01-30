How to Watch East-West Shrine Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Roster, and Odds
The 100th edition of the East West-Shrine Bowl will be played today. This year's game will take place in Arlington, Texas, for the first time in the history of the college football all-star game. Shriners International sponsors the game. Some of the proceeds from the game will be attributed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
In the players extensive practice before the games, plenty of players have stood out in front of NFL scouts and analysts. East Washington WR Efton Chism, Virginia Tech DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks have all been identified by analysts as players who have raised their draft stock and set themselves aside from the pack during the Shrine Bowl practices.
The Shrine Bowl has moved closer to the Senior Bowl, and both college football all-star games will showcase the best talent in college football. Some notable players to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl include Za'Darius Smith, Jimmy Garappolo, and others.
Here's how to watch the East-West Shrine Bowl, including kickoff time, TV channels, and odds.
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Mike Yam
- Analysts: Bucky Brooks, Isaiah Stanback
- Sideline Reporter: Jane Slater
Here's a breakdown of the players at the East-West Shrine Bowl, courtesy of NCAA.com
East Team FBS players
RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit | Arizona
DB Shavon Revel | East Carolina
RB Montrell Johnson | Florida
WR Dominic Lovett | Georgia
DL Nazir Stackhouse | Georgia
DB Cobee Bryant | Kansas
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson | Kentucky
WR Ja'Corey Brooks | Louisville
Edge Tyler Baron | Miami (FL)
DL Kenneth Grant | Michigan
WR Theo Wease | Missouri
LB Chris Paul | Ole Miss
WR Nick Nash | San Jose State
RB Raheim Sanders | South Carolina
QB Kyle McCord | Syracuse
Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland | Virginia Tech
West Team FBS players
RB Phil Mafah | Clemson
QB Shedeur Sanders | Colorado
WR La'Johntay Wester | Colorado
WR Will Sheppard | Colorado
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. | Colorado
DB Shilo Sanders | Colorado
DB Cam'Ron Silmon Craig | Colorado
DB Jason Marshall | Florida
LB Jay Higgins | Iowa
DB Zy Alexander | LSU
LB Greg Penn | LSU
DL Jordan Phillips | Maryland
QB Max Brosmer | Minnesota
QB Brady Cook | Missouri
DB Jordan Clark | Notre Dame
WR Antwane Wells | Ole Miss
TE Caden Prieskorn | Ole Miss
WR Traeshon Holden | Oregon
RB Tahj Brooks | Texas Tech
WR Ricky White | UNLV
East Team FCS players
Edge Elijah Ponder | Cal Poly
DB Mike Smith | Eastern Kentucky
WR Efton Chism III | Eastern Washington
QB Cam Miller | North Dakota State
West Team FCS players
OL Marcus Wehr | Montana State
TE Carter Runyon | Towson
West Team HBCU - FCS players
LB Aaron Smith | South Carolina State
East Team DII players
OL Aiden Williams | Minnesota Duluth
West Team DII players
LS Josh Wojciechowicz | Colorado School of Mines
East Team DIII players
OL Thomas Perry | Middlebury
East-West Shrine Bowl Odds:
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: West -1.5; Over/Under 41.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
