How to Watch Virginia Tech Football vs. Stanford: TV, Announcers, Radio And More

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football returns home to Lane Stadium for a Saturday night showdown with Stanford following a 23-point loss in Dallas.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) lost to SMU on Nov. 6, allowing their most points in a single game since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland.

Ahead of tomorrow's tilt in Lane Stadium, here's how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

TV Voices: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

Virginia Tech enters Saturday's contest looking to bounce back from a 51-28 loss to SMU, which snapped a two-game winning streak that included victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson.

The Hokies opened the season with four consecutive wins before suffering back-to-back losses to Pitt and California. Virginia Tech responded with a 34-24 home victory over Georgia Tech and a 20-16 road win over Clemson before falling to the Mustangs.

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Against SMU, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 291 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed for 123 yards and two scores. However, the Hokies surrendered 569 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Stanford (4-5, 2-4 ACC), meanwhile, has struggled on the road, scoring just 41 total points across four games away from California. The Cardinal remain winless in road contests this season, suffering losses to Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville.

The Cardinal opened the season with a 37-27 victory over Hawai'i before dropping consecutive games to Miami and Duke. Stanford rebounded with a 34-27 win over Georgia Tech but subsequently suffered blowout losses to Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

After defeating Elon and NC State in consecutive weeks, Stanford fell to Louisville, 52-24, on Oct. 31. The Cardinal were idle last weekend.

Stanford needs two victories over its final three games to become bowl eligible, with California and SMU remaining on the Cardinal's schedule following Saturday's matchup.

Virginia Tech and Stanford have met twice previously, with the all-time series tied at 1-1. The Cardinal defeated the Hokies, 40-12, in the 2011 Orange Bowl before Virginia Tech earned a 31-7 victory at Stanford in 2024. In the latter matchup, the Hokies outgained the Cardinal 337-258, with quarterback Kyron Drones accounting for three touchdowns.

Stanford's defense has also struggled throughout the season, especially on the road. The Cardinal have also allowed at least 30 points in five of their nine games, including 48 against Wake Forest, 42 against Notre Dame and 52 against Louisville.

For Virginia Tech, Saturday is the first of two remaining home games, with the Hokies scheduled to travel to Miami next weekend before hosting Virginia in their regular-season finale.