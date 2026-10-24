How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson: TV, Radio, Announcers and More

Virginia Tech football readies for a road test at Clemson tonight at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2012, aspiring to its first victory against the Tigers since the 2007 season. Ahead of the Hokies' clash against Clemson in "Death Valley" this evening here's information on how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TV Voices: Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) comes into Saturday off the back of a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech in Lane Stadium. The Hokies held a 24-3 lead at intermission, and though they only amassed 35 yards through the air in the second half, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's 215 first-half passing yards proved enough for Virginia Tech's first victory since Sept. 26.

Grunkemeyer has been impressive thus far in 2026, throwing for 1,984 yards and 15 touchdowns while tossing only two picks. His 1,984 passing yards rank fourth in the country.

The Hokies will be going against a talented Clemson roster this Saturday that's inexpienced but talented under center. Sans Christopher Vizzina, who's been out since Week 2 with an injury but isn't on this week's injury report, the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) have relied upon true freshman Tait Reynolds.

The rookie signal-caller's thrown for 943 yards, one touchdown and three picks, though Clemson's offense ranks a pedestrian No. 111 in passing yards per game. Reynolds compiled a career-high 295 yards against Miami in Week 5, though he was sacked six times and threw a pick-six in the final quarter.

Clemson's secondary, however, contains several star options, headlined by corner Ashton Hampton. This year, Hampton's deflected nine passes, tied for first in the nation, while adding on an interception. Fellow corner Elliott Washington II also logged two interceptions against Cal in a 24-10 win.

The Tigers' rushing attack has been solid but inconsistent. Gideon Davidson totaled 159 yards and two scores last week against Cal, both season-highs.

In spite of the Tigers' inconsistent effort through the air, wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. is at forefront of the receiving room. This year, he's taken 29 catches for 340 yards, good for a 11.7 yards per catch average. Like Hokies wide receiver Que'Sean Brown, Wesco is a threat in the return game; his punt return average of 16.4 yards/return currently ranks No. 7 in the country.