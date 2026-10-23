Three Key Matchups That Could Determine Saturday's Game Between Virginia Tech and Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to secure its sixth victory of the season Saturday when it travels to Death Valley to face Clemson in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN. The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) enter the contest following a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech, while the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) are coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern.

Saturday also presents an opportunity for Virginia Tech to snap a seven-game losing streak against Clemson, with the Hokies' last victory in the series coming in 2007. With bowl eligibility on the line for James Franklin's squad, here are three matchups that could determine Saturday's outcome:

No. 1: Virginia Tech WR Que'Sean Brown vs. Clemson's secondary

Virginia Tech's passing offense has been among the ACC's most productive this season, averaging 301.6 yards per game, but Saturday presents one of its more difficult challenges. Clemson has allowed just 189.3 passing yards per contest, with its secondary emerging as one of the Tigers' strongest position groups.

Clemson has allowed just 189.3 passing yards per contest, with its secondary emerging as one of the Tigers' strongest position groups.

Cornerbacks Ashton Hampton and Elliot Washington II have been particularly effective. Hampton leads the nation in pass breakups with nine, while his 10 pass defended is tied for third. Washington has recorded three interceptions.

For Virginia Tech, wide receiver Que'Sean Brown figures to play a significant role in determining whether the Hokies can find success through the air.

Brown is coming off his most productive outing of his career, recording six receptions for a career-high 182 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech. His performance included a 60-yard touchdown reception on Virginia Tech's opening possession.

The junior has totaled 46 receptions for 616 yards this season, establishing himself as one of quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's primary targets. However, Clemson's secondary has demonstrated an ability to limit explosive passing plays, meaning Brown may have fewer opportunities to create separation downfield.

No. 2: Virginia Tech DE Aycen Stevens vs. Clemson's Offensive Line

Defensive end Aycen Stevens has emerged as one of the ACC's most productive pass rushers, recording eight sacks through seven games (No. 2 in FBS).

Clemson, meanwhile, has struggled to protect its quarterbacks, surrendering 17 sacks through six contests. True freshman Tait Reynolds has thrown for 943 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions this season, while Christopher Vizzina has been working toward a return from an elbow injury.

Regardless of who takes the majority of snaps, Virginia Tech will have opportunities to generate pressure against an offensive line that has struggled throughout the season. The Hokies have been effective against the run, allowing just 87.4 rushing yards per game, which could force Clemson into more obvious passing situations.

If Stevens can consistently disrupt the pocket, Virginia Tech could make an already-struggling Tigers passing attack even less effective.

No. 3: Virginia Tech RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. vs. Clemson's Linebackers

Overton Jr. has recorded 613 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries this season, averaging nearly six yards per attempt. He'll face a Clemson linebacker group led by Sammy Brown and Jeremiah Alexander, who have combined for 79 tackles.

Brown, a former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been one of Clemson's most important defensive contributors, while Alexander has provided additional experience in the middle of the defense.

The Tigers have allowed 141.5 rushing yards per game, presenting an opportunity for Virginia Tech to establish offensive balance. Virginia Tech has averaged 37.1 points per game this season, but sustaining drives against Clemson's defense will require production from multiple areas of its offense.

Overton's effectiveness could ultimately determine whether the Hokies can maintain that balance and leave Death Valley with their sixth victory.