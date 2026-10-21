How Transfers Out of the Virginia Tech Football Program Have Fared in 2026

Sometimes the grass is greener elsewhere. Sometimes it's not.

Through seven weeks and just over the halfway point of the college football season, let's look at how the former Virginia Tech players who transferred out last offseason are doing.

27 former Hokies entered the portal last offseason, and 24 of them found a new home. Players that did not commit in the offseason were linebacker Will Johnson, linebacker Noah Jenkins and edge Noah Djonkam.

WR Isaiah Spencer - Ole Miss

The former Hokie receiver has yet to play this season for No. 7 Ole Miss. The senior put up 194 yards in his junior season in Blacksburg.

WR Devin Alves - Hawaii

Alves has served as the starting x-receiver for the Hawaii offense this season, and has totaled 303 yards on 15 catches, while adding a touchdown.

LS Drew Doyle - Western Michigan

Doyle has been Western Michigan's starting long snapper for the entirety of the 2026 season, and made a tackle in the all-so controversial Michigan game in Week 1.

WR Krystian Williams - Richmond

Williams has played in six of Richmond's seven games so far this season and has four total tackles and a fumble recovery.

OT Hannes Hammer - UConn

Hammer has appeared in three games this season for UConn, including in the Huskies upset win over Temple.

OG Jahzari Priester - North Texas

Priester has appeared in all of North Texas' games so far this season primarily on special teams, and is listed as the backup right guard on the depth chart.

OL Carter Stallard - Murray State

Stallard has played in just three games for Murray State this year.

WR Micah Matthews - James Madison University

Matthews, a sophomore wideout, has seen action in one game, and did not record a snap for the undefeated Dukes.

LB Caleb Woodson - Alabama

Woodson, who was second in tackles for Tech in both 2024 and 2025, has served as Alabama's starting middle linebacker this season and has recorded 53 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

CB Joe Reddish - Appalachian State

Reddish has played in all six of Appalachian State's game this season and has recorded nine tackles, and a blocked kick against Old Dominion.

Edge James Jennette - Utah State

Jennette has started in four games for Utah State this season, and totaled 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

DL Arias Nash - Tulsa

Nash has started in all seven of Tulsa's games this season and is fifth on the team with 32 total tackles.

CB Caleb Brown - Hawaii

Brown has recorded just two tackles this season for Hawaii.

RB Braydon Bennett - Eastern Michigan

Bennett has been Eastern Michigan's backup running back this season and has a line of 258 yards, two touchdowns and 77 yards through the air.

RB Jeremiah Coney - Stony Brook

Coney has put up good numbers for Stony Brook (FCS) this season, with 254 yards and six touchdowns.

TE Zeke Wimbush - Liberty

Wimbush has played in all six of Liberty's games so far this and has accumulated 88 yards on seven catches.

WR Cameron Seldon - South Florida

Seldon has 176 yards on 12 catches, with a touchdown so far this season with USF. He is listed as the second-string z-receiver on the Bulls depth chart.

QB William "Pop" Watson III - UMass

Pop Watson has served as UMass' starting quarterback this season and in his first start against Rutgers, he led the Minutemen to a 37-21 win, which snapped their 16-game overall losing streak, as well as a 23-game losing streak against FBS opponents. The senior signal caller has 820 yards and seven touchdowns to just two interceptions.

QB Garret Rangel - UT Rio Grande Valley

Rangel has been UTRGV's backup quarterback this season and in four appearances, he has 526 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

S Christian Ellis - Virginia

Ellis has appeared in seven games for Hokies' rival Cavaliers, and has 17 total tackles and a pass break up on the year.

Edge Keyshawn Burgos - Purdue

Burgos has started five of seven games for Purdue this year and has 12 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

LB Michael Short - TCU

Short has played in four games for TCU and has a forced fumble and 17 total tackles.

WR Tucker Holloway - FAU

In six games with FAU, Holloway has 103 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

CB Dante Lovett - UCLA

Lovett has played in six games (one start) and has racked up 16 tackles and a fumble recovery for the undefeated Bruins.