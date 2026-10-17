How Virginia Tech Freshman Davion ‘FatRat’ Brown Has Earned Fontel Mines’ Trust

BLACKSBURG — Davion “FatRat” Brown did not have a spring practice schedule to ease into Virginia Tech’s offense. By October, the true freshman was catching a fourth-quarter touchdown as the Hokies tried to erase a deficit against Pitt.

The 28-yard score — the first touchdown of his college career — helped bring Virginia Tech within two points in an eventual 35-33 loss. For wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, though, the groundwork for Brown’s early contributions starts somewhere less visible than the end zone: the meeting room.

“If you just came in my meeting room, you would have no idea that he's a true freshman,” Mines said. “But there's no moment that's too big for him.”

Why Brown is impactful

Brown arrived during the summer without the benefit of spring reps alongside his new teammates. Brown has had to learn what Virginia Tech needs from its receivers while preparing to contribute against defenses that present considerably more than he encountered in high school.

Mines has watched enough of Brown’s development to recognize the difference. His relationship with the Richmond native extends back to eighth grade, and he has known members of Brown’s extended family for years.

"He's a pretty unique person," Mines said. "He's really mature, and he has a really unqiue sense of humor, which is a really good vibe in the room."

That history gives Mines a perspective beyond Brown’s first few months in Blacksburg. He has watched the receiver mature into someone whose personality adds to the room, describing a unique sense of humor alongside a level of maturity that stands out for his age.

The Richmond connection also provides some context for the player Virginia Tech recruited. Brown was a two-year captain at Trinity Episcopal, where he helped win a state championship in 2022 and earned first-team all-state recognition in each of his four varsity seasons.

His senior production reflected the different ways he could affect a game. Brown finished with 638 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches, adding 284 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

Mines pointed to Brown’s willingness to spend extra time learning the playbook as a reason he has been able to make the transition.

“He does a really good job of putting in extra work, just understanding and knowing the playbook, which gives him the opportunity to play fast,” Mines said. “And that's usually the biggest hurdle from high school to college. Obviously, from college to pros, it's how quickly can you get adapted to the system to allow yourself the best opportunity to play? And to play fast, especially considering all the post-snap adjustments that we have?"

For Virginia Tech’s receivers, that understanding has to extend beyond knowing where to line up. Mines emphasized those post-snap adjustments, which require players to process what happens after the play begins rather than simply follow an assignment established before it.

Against Pitt, Brown finished with two receptions for 42 yards, including the touchdown that helped keep Virginia Tech’s comeback alive. He followed that performance with a 29-yard reception at Cal, another contribution from a player still working through his first college season.

When Brown gets those opportunities, Mines sees a receiver capable of creating problems beyond the initial catch. His assessment of Brown’s ability to stay upright was particularly emphatic.

“I think he's got a really unique trait when he has the ball in his hands. He's tough to tackle,” Mines said. “I don't know if the first person has brought him down once this year. ... He's big, he's strong, he's 205 pounds. Put on 15 pounds of muscle when he got here in the summer."

Brown’s rushing production in high school offers a foundation for that versatility. Mines sees opportunities to put it to use at Virginia Tech.

“Regardless on when and where and how he gets the ball, you can be creative with how you get him the ball,” Mines said.

There is room for his role to grow, and early contributions do not eliminate the demands of learning the position. What stands out in Mines’ assessment is how much Brown has already handled without the additional preparation an early enrollee receives.

The coach who has known him since eighth grade now sees a player comfortable in his college meeting room and difficult to bring down on Saturdays. Brown’s first touchdown provided a visible milestone — this year, he's caught 11 passes for 166 yard and that touchdown — but the work that helped put him in position to score is what gives Virginia Tech reason to keep putting him on the field.

"Just for him to not be an early enrollee and to be doing what he's doing right now is pretty special," Mines said.