Virginia Tech's Biggest Winners and Losers Through Two Weeks Of Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Hokies are a week and a half through fall camp, and though it's mostly individual drills and some one-on-ones, some things have been made clear throughout the last 10 days. Let's dive into two players who have raised their stock, and one that has dropped.

Stock Up: WR Marlion Jackson

When Marlion Jackson committed to Virginia Tech, many counted him as a depth addition in the wide reciever room and perhaps, as a wideout who could crack the two-deep depth chart. Now, he's the favorite to be Virginia Tech's second boundary receiver behind Ayden Greene after a few strong days of fall practice, while Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown mans the slot.

"Marlion is doing some really nice things," Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin said about the Louisiana Tech transfer. "I think Marlion's got a unusual combination of movements, speed, quickness for a guy his size.”

Offensive coordinator Ty Howle shared a similar impression of Jackson.

“You look at Marlion, he's a big guy, but he can still sink his hips and run," Howle said. "He can run. He's dynamic, so he has a really nice combination of speed and size.”

Jackson stands at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, a prototypical boundary receiver. He had some limited success at Louisiana Tech due to a dicey, at best, quarterback situation throughout the two years he spent playing regular snap counts. Now, he's looking to be a starter for the Hokies.

Stock Up: WR Luke Stuewe

We didn't see much of Stuewe last practice, at least in the one-on-one drills. But on the first day that media was able to view practice, Stuewe had a fantastic route on a ten-yard dig where he beat Joshua Clarke — who is expected to play a big role for the Hokies this season — along with beating Josh Jones on a would-be touchdown, but the catch was caught out of the back of the end zone.

"You have a young guy like Luke Stuewe that's been making plays each and every day," defensive back Isaiah Brown-Murray said about Stuewe. “You can tell he's gaining confidence each each and every day, and you can tell that he's a very quiet guy, but keep his head on. He's working every play. He's gonna give you 110% each and every play, and you know when you line up, either he's blocking or he's running around, it's gonna be the same.”

Stuewe is a redshirt freshman and likely won't start, but he has a chance to break into the two-deep and put himself in a great position toward the future. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the Hokies use his athletic ability from time to time in gadget-like plays.

Stock Down: S Tyson Flowers

While coaches and players have talked quite fondly of Tyson Flowers, what we've seen on film doesn't entirely back it up. He's been beaten on a couple of 50/50 passes by Luke Reynolds, in particular.

Flowers hasn't necessarily played himself out of a starting role, he's still firmly there. We did see him have trouble in space from time to time last season though, so his camp could be worth keeping an eye on.