Josh Pate Names Virginia Tech vs Miami a Game of the Year Contender
There is a strong possibility that when Virginia Tech travels to Miami in late September, both programs could be undefeated. The former Big East rivals have not played in a major contest in a while, but this year's matchup could be huge and have ACC title implications. The Hokies have to dodge an early trap vs Rutgers and Miami has to beat Florida on the road to start the year, but those are the biggest challenges before they face each other.
The game could even be a contender for game of the year according to Josh Pate, host of the Late Kick:
"Virginia Tech at Miami is one of the games of the year for me. No. 1, it answers the question of which of these teams needs to be taken the most seriously in the ACC race, but before that now, what did Miami do in that Florida game in week one? While it is not a conference game, you think about the uncomfortability that will be in the air, the toxicity that will be in the air if Mario (Cristobal) go up there and lose that game vs if they go up there and win it and how much hype there will be. Then you start looking down the schedule, like everyone does and you start to look for the next big game. Well with Miami, there next big game if you look at the schedule after the Florida game and you say, wait a minute, wasn't Virginia Tech that sleeper team that everyone is talking about? They got (Kyron) Drones back there, the running game is good, and the defense is good? They play at Miami and it is a Friday night, which I did not realize until a little while ago.
If Virginia Tech wins, there is a wide open path to them being undefeated in conference play or maybe just undefeated when Clemson comes to town towards the end of the year. If Miami wins that game and it gets coupled with a win vs Florida in week one, it may not shock anyone or raise the eyebrows because most of the nation does not think top ten highly of Florida or Virginia Tech, but how much validation would that be for Mario Cristobal and his team that we are on the right track and we are winning games that we used to lose and now we are looking forward to Florida State, maybe you starting looking at ACC Championship ticket punching, maybe having some breathing room."
It is safe to say that Virginia Tech and Miami is going to be a huge game. The Hokies and Hurricanes both have favorable schedules and I think Pate has a point about how if Virginia Tech can win this game, they might be able to run the table until Clemson comes to Lane Stadium.
The Hokies have been getting some love nationally.
On ESPN's Get Up, College Football analysts Matt Barrie, Heather Dinich, and Harry Douglas were all naming dark horse College Football Playoff teams and Barrie had the Hokies as his dark horse:
“Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech’s got a great young quarterback in Kyren Drones. They also have a very favorable schedule,” said Barrie
“They open the season August 31st, they travel to Vanderbilt. (They) begin ACC play on September 27th at Miami. According to the analytics, the Hokies have the second-easiest strength of schedule in the ACC. Give me the Hokies as a surprise entrance in the College Football Playoff.”
Virginia Tech has been getting a lot of love this offseason from a number of national analysts around the country.
The Hokies have lofty goals coming into the season and their win total in Vegas is at 8.5 right now. CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson gave his prediction for each win total in the ACC and he has the Hokies going over their win total, finishing with a 10-2 record:
Wins: at Vanderbilt, Marshall, at ODU, at Miami, at Stanford, Boston College, Georgia Tech, at Syracuse, at Duke, Virginia
Losses: Rutgers, Clemson
Analysis: "After three wins in Year 1 and seven in Year 2, both the oddsmakers and our projections are calling for another step forward for coach Brent Pry in Year 3 with the Hokies. It's not just the overwhelming amount of returning production from last season, but how that group performed during a stretch in which the Hokies closed the year with five in wins in their last seven games, with all five victories coming by at least 17 points. Things seemed to click in Blacksburg, and when you carry that over to a schedule that does not have Florida State, NC State or SMU, there is clear room for more upward movement within the league. Over 8.5 wins"
If this prediction comes true, it is hard to see how Virginia Tech would not be playing in the ACC title game with a 10-2 record, with one of the losses being a non-conference loss vs Rutgers. The Hokies would have the tiebreaker over Miami and Georgia Tech, so it could depend on how Florida State finishes.
If Virginia Tech did get to the ACC Championship Game, they would then have the opportunity to win the conference and qualify for the new 12-team playoff. Considering where the program was when Brent Pry took over, that would be a huge accomplishment in year three. Virginia Tech is getting a lot of love this offseason and one thing they are going to have to navigate is how to handle the expectations. Games against Miami and Clemson are going to be huge tests, but those might be the only games in which the Hokies are underdogs. Being able to play as a favorite is going to be vital for this team going into the season.