Kemari Copeland's All-ACC Selection Could Be Precursor to a Massive 2026 Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference named Virginia Tech redshirt senior defensive tackle Kemari Copeland to its All-ACC Preseason Football Team, it announced Wednesday afternoon.

Copeland, who was All-ACC Third Team at the conclusion of last season, is the lone returnee from Virginia Tech's two-player tally on last year's All-ACC postseason squads; the other nod last year was defensive tackle Kody Huisman, who graduated and signed with the NFL's Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Copeland, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound in-state prospect from Virginia Beach, Va., is in his third year with the program after a year apiece at Army West Point and Iowa Western Community College.

At those stops, he appeared in 20 games, logging 40 tackles, four and a half sacks and nine tackles for loss. He entered the transfer portal as the No. 12 JUCO recruit, per 247Sports. Once he landed at Virginia Tech, he settled in as a reserve option in his first season, making six tackles in four games before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury.

In 2025, he broke out, however. In addition to his 4.5 sacks, 48 tackles adn 7.5 tackles for loss, Copeland registered an interception agaisnt Wofford and a quarterback hurry. He was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his three-sack game against Cal, where he also logged seven tackles (four unassisted).

He was named All-ACC Third Team, after a 4.5-sack, 48-tackle, 7.5-TFL season for the Hokies in 2025. In a 42-34 double overtime victory over California Oct. 24, Copeland logged three sacks — Copeland was the first to do so in a single game since J.C. Price, his former position group coach, in 1995.

Copeland currently holds the program records for squat (605) and bench press (510), the latter of which he set last week. He was the only Virginia Tech nod on the ACC's preseason team. He received 89 votes for the defensive tackle spot, landing in second behind Miami's Ahmad Moten (126 votes). 188 media members totaled votes for the ballot, submitted by credentialed media at the 2026 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

Truly blessed to say I have BROKEN the Virginia

Techs all-time bench press record 510 pounds !!#AGTG#ThislsHome pic.twitter.com/jCpaUmuoLK — Kemari “The Hulk” Copeland™ (@KemariCopeland) July 23, 2026

Of the 27 positions on the preseason team, Miami led the way with nine players with Clemson and Virginia tied for second with four. Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, though wide reciever Malachi Toney, who received more votes than Mensah (164 to Mensah's 112) was not an option for ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Mensah received the sixth-most overall votes on the ballot behind Toney (164), Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (139), Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson, Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (127) and Moten Sr. (126). Copeland received the 12th-most overall votes.

Copeland's nomination could be the precursor for an All-ACC First Team nod, which would be the first for the Hokies in two seasons. The last to do so were edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, both of which did so in the 2024 season.

Virginia Tech opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET, against VMI. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and it's the first matchup between the two schools since 1984.