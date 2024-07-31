National Analyst Names Virginia Tech One Of College Football's Dark Horses To Win A Conference Championship
The 2024 College Football season is inching closer and there is a lot of hype surrounding Virginia Tech coming into the year. They have the most returning production in the country and have a favorable schedule. The way they played down the stretch, it should not be a surprise to see Virginia Tech contending in the conference this year under Brent Pry. In fact, 247Sports analyst Cody Nagel has Virginia Tech as one of the top dark horses to win the ACC this year, along with NC State:
"Virginia Tech will have to prove itself just to reach the ACC Championship Game in 2024, but an experienced bunch that is riding momentum following a strong finish last season could be dangerous. The Hokies return more starters than any other power conference team and should crack the national preseason top 25 rankings in August. There is a newfound buzz in Blacksburg with expectations of a continued rebuild. However, Virginia Tech might be built to make a run at more than just a bowl appearance in 2024. The Hokies must travel to Miami in late September, but do get Clemson at Lane Stadium in Week 11."
It should come as no surprise if Virginia Tech is in Charlotte playing for the ACC title and that would mean they have a shot at the College Football Playoff.
From our own RJ Schafer:
"Virginia Tech has fallen under the flag of the underrated ACC team in the media, which is a very fair assessment of the season to come. In episode 529 of the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he went through teams that he would list as 12-team playoff contenders in the ACC:
"Virginia Tech? Yes, playoff contender in the ACC. One of the best defenses in the conference. Their identity makes so much sense: play rock solid defense, they can run the ball, and may have the best rushing in the conference. That's especially true if Kyron [Drones] gives them what we hear, think we give them at quarterback. So, you got [an] elite run game, a high level defense, they're hungry, they've got a very manageable schedule... But, what if Virginia Tech welcomes Clemson to town, and it's a top-10, top-15 showdown? It's not hard to envision really, because until that point Virginia Tech's toughest game is at Miami. That is week five, and then they go to Stanford, they go to Stan-, they go to-. Why are we doing this? I live in Blacksburg, Virginia, I'm [going to] have to fly to Miami, and then come home, and then I'm [going to] have to fly to Palo Alto, California with no bye week? I have to do that, really? Be that as it may, they should still win the game. Then, they come home, bye week, Boston College, Georgia Tech at home, at [Syracuse], and then Clemson. They may be favored in all of those games, or at least have a really good shot to win all of 'em. So, yeah that game against Clemson, November 9th, the point I'm making to you is they could split the Miami and Clemson games, and be in the ACC title game. This is a playoff contender."
Virginia Tech truly has a shot at the new 12-team playoff. It's still a question to how many ACC teams will be in the playoff, due to the SEC and Big 10 likely taking most at large bids. However, it's not ridiculous to think that two ACC teams could make it to the playoff, and if Virginia Tech can simply get to the ACC title game, they surely give themselves a large chance.