If you somehow weren't aware prior to recent days, college recruiting is a wild ride. Things are unpredictable in the best of times but of course every aspect of the world is currently in a state of flux.

The NCAA is attempting to provide guidance with new rules during the current COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Coaches and players are obviously not allowed to make physical visits, so flexibility is required from all parties.

One change is that any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. Ordinarily, these calls or video chats are limited to just coaches and other very specific support staff.



From the sound of it, all of those analysts and quality coaches who normally can't are now able to get in on recruiting.

Another big change is that current players can now participate in recruiting calls with coaches. There's also no limit now to how many prospects (or family members) can participate on a call or chat.

And you thought your Zoom sessions at work were interesting?

Committed prospects are now allowed to participate in team activities so long as they've completed their current academic requirements. This applies to high school prospects and transfers. Uncommitted players are allowed to observe these activities once, but are not allowed to participate.

These changes will be effective May 11. The current recruiting dead period goes until May 31, however the committee will meet again May 13 to decide if the dead period will be extended to June 30.

This will certainly make things easier on coaches as far as remaining in contact with recruits. Don't be shocked however to see more players de-commit around the country as every staff begins to utilize the new rules amid the general uncertainty of the world.

Picking a school isn't easy in ideal circumstances and without physical visits the challenge is even greater. These new rules -and any to follow- hope to ease this burden.