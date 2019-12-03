Hokies Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick Delivers High Praise For Former Virginia Tech, NFL Star, Bruce Smith

Sean Labar

Bruce Smith is arguably the best football player to ever suit up in. Virginia Tech Hokies uniform. 

The National Football League unveiled the 100 greatest players in league history on Friday as part of the NFL's continuing celebration of its 100th season. That list of luminaries included  Smith, who is owns the league's all-time sack crown with 200.0 career QB takedowns

A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Norfolk, Virginia starred for the Hokies from 1981-84. He racked 22.0 sacks for Tech as a junior in 1983 and earned first-team All-America honors in both 1983 and 1984. The number one overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft, Smith helped lead the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowl appearances as he accumulated 11 Pro Bowl berths and eight All-Pro selections.

If you haven’t had a chance to tune into the NFL Network, go ahead and do yourself a favor. It’s loaded with some great insight and hones in heavily on Smith’s time in Blacksburg. 

Check out this clip from the piece where New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praises Smith’s dominance: 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente Addresses The Media Following Loss To Virginia

Sean Labar
1 0

Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Justin Fuente Addresses The Media Following Loss To Virginia

Hokies Fans Should Be Thankful For These 20 Stats Ahead Of ACC Coastal Clash With Virginia

Sean Labar
0

Hokies Fans Should Be Thankful For These 20 Stats Ahead Of ACC Coastal Clash With Virginia

These Are The Three Biggest Things We Learned About Virginia Tech Basketball After Upset Of No. 3 Michigan State

Sean Labar
0

It’s Still Early But Mike Young’s Hokies Look To Be Legitimate NCAA Tournament Threat

Before Rivalry Week Dominates, Lets Catch Our Breath And Reflect On Everything We Learned After Virginia Tech Embarrassed Pitt 28-0

Sean Labar
0

Before Rivalry Week Dominates, Lets Catch Our Breath And Reflect On Everything We Learned After Virginia Tech Embarrassed Pitt 28-0

WATCH: Brutal Temperatures And Pouring Rain Doesn’t Deter Hokies’ Fans During Bud Foster’s Final “Enter Sandman” Entrance into Lane Stadium

Sean Labar
0

Watch Virginia Tech Fans Deliver Epic Scene As Bud Foster Joins Hokies In Final “Enter Sandman” Entrance Into Lane Stadium

3 Biggest Position Matchups To Watch In Saturday’s ACC Coastal Battle Between Pittsburgh And Virginia Tech

Sean Labar
0

These 3 Position Battles Will Determine Outcome In ACC Coastal Clash Between Virginia Tech and Pitt

Too Soon: Virginia Football Releases Way-Too-Early Commonwealth Cup Hype Video But Plays Liberty Saturday, Not Virginia Tech

Sean Labar
1 0

Too Soon: Virginia Football Releases Way-Too-Early Commonwealth Cup Hype Video But Plays Liberty Saturday, Not Virginia Tech

Pitt Blasts A Popular Metallica Song Ahead of Pitts ACC Road Clash With Virginia Tech

Sean Labar
0

You Won’t Believe The Metallica Song Blaring At Pitt Football Practice Ahead of Virginia Tech Game

These Three Throws From Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker From Win Over Georgia Tech Should Have Hokies Fans Thrilled For Future

Sean Labar
0

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker Shows Full Range With Three First Quarter Throws Vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech Punter Oscar Bradburn Has Been Pivotal In Hokies' Turnaround

Sean Labar
0

Virginia Tech Punter Oscar Bradburn Has Been Pivotal In Hokies' Turnaround And His Stats Say It All