Bruce Smith is arguably the best football player to ever suit up in. Virginia Tech Hokies uniform.

The National Football League unveiled the 100 greatest players in league history on Friday as part of the NFL's continuing celebration of its 100th season. That list of luminaries included Smith, who is owns the league's all-time sack crown with 200.0 career QB takedowns

A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Norfolk, Virginia starred for the Hokies from 1981-84. He racked 22.0 sacks for Tech as a junior in 1983 and earned first-team All-America honors in both 1983 and 1984. The number one overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft, Smith helped lead the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowl appearances as he accumulated 11 Pro Bowl berths and eight All-Pro selections.

If you haven’t had a chance to tune into the NFL Network, go ahead and do yourself a favor. It’s loaded with some great insight and hones in heavily on Smith’s time in Blacksburg.

Check out this clip from the piece where New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praises Smith’s dominance: