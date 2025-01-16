NFL Draft Analyst Names Versatile Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman As A Name To Track Leading Up to the Draft
After transferring in from Duke, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles had a standout season for the Hokies. According to Pro Football Focus, Peebles finished with the highest grade on the Hokies defense (88.6) in 516 snaps, including an elite 91.0 pass-rushing grade. He finished the 2025 season with 30 tackles and three sacks and formed a dynamic duo with defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland as one of the top pass rushing duos in the ACC.
When talking about defensive linemen to watch leading up to this year's NFL Draft, ESPN's Jordan Reid lised Peebles as someone to track:
Our own RJ Schafter broke down the season that Peebles had, one that earned him first-team All-ACC honors:
"After receiving First-Team All-ACC Honors, Aeneas Peebles, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland earned a spot on the AP All-American Third-Team. Powell-Ryland and Peebles are the first AP All-Americans since Tremaine Edmunds' appearance on the Third Team in 2017. The pair of defensive linemen are also the first duo of Hokies to be named an AP All-American in the same year since Xavier Adibi (Third Team) and Brandon Flowers (Second Team) in 2007.
Peebles and Powell-Ryland both transferred into Blacksburg, the former coming from Duke and the latter coming from Florida. APR, as he's known, spent the last two years of his collegiate career in Blacksburg, and Peebles just spent his final year. Both players have declared for the NFL Draft, and per Brent Pry, any Virginia Tech players who have declared for the NFL Draft will not play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, so the linemen's stats are essentially final.
Peebles recorded 31 combined tackles in his time at Virginia Tech, with 118 total tackles in his collegiate career. In 2024, he added seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also logged three pass deflections, two of which were in the thrilling overtime game against Syracuse. In his career, he has a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 6 pass deflections.
Powell-Ryland has two years of stats to record at Virginia Tech, and he absolutely broke out in 2024. APR recorded 16 sacks on the year, just one sack behind national leader Mike Green. He recorded 83 tackles as a Hokie, with 34 tackles for loss. APR also has six fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday April 24 and will conclude on April 26th. Peebles is going to be one of a few Hokies that are expected to be drafted. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, Powell-Ryland, Peebles, and cornerback Dorian Strong are some of the names to keep an eye on when the draft rolls around. All of these players are going to be participating in the upcoming NFL combine, along with wide receiver Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton.
