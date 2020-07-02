Nine Hokies Make Eric Mac Lain's Pre-Season All-ACC Team for ACC Network

Eric Mac Lain is a former All-ACC performer at guard for the Clemson Tigers. Now, Mac Lain is one of the top college football analysts for the ACC Network.

Recently, Mac Lain released his preseason All-ACC squads and he featured several Virginia Tech Hokies.

To the surprise of no one, redshirt-junior cornerback Caleb Farley is on Mac Lain’s first team. Farley is a unanimous pick as the ACC’s top corner entering 2020 and, arguably, one of the top cornerbacks in all of college football.

Joining Farley on the first team is senior linebacker Rayshard Ashby. Another no-brainer. Ashby led the ACC in tackles in 2019, was named the league’s linebacker of the week on five occasions, and was a first-team All-ACC selection.

Senior punter Oscar Bradburn joined Farley and Ashby on Mac Lain’s first team, too. A Ray Guy Award semifinalist one year ago, Bradburn is one of the nation’s top punters.

The fourth player to make Mac Lain’s first team is junior guard Lecitus Smith. Smith started 12 games for the Hokies last season after making four starts in 2018. Mac Lain knows offensive line play — especially on the interior — so his selection of Smith is a positive sign for the Hokies.

Thee more Hokies made it to Mac Lain’s second team. Wide receiver Tre Turner, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Jermaine Waller.

A case could be made that all three players should be on the first team. Turner is one of the league’s best receivers, while Waller is overshadowed by Farley.

Tight end James Mitchell and center Brock Hoffman were honorable-mention selections. Mitchell is the most talented tight end in the league, he just needs opportunities. Hoffman will be playing his first season for the Hokies this fall after sitting out in 2019 due to transfer rules.