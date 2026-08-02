One Of The Biggest Offseason Moves Virginia Tech Made That No One Is Talking About

When fans look back on Virginia Tech's whirlwind offseason, the headlines were evident. James Franklin arrived in Blacksburg. Ethan Grunkemeyer followed him from Penn State. Luke Reynolds gives the Hokies a serious weapon at tight end. Recruiting surged, optimism returned and a program coming off a 3-9 campaign now feels capable of making noise in the ACC over time.

But amid all of the splashy additions, one offseason move has flown almost entirely under the radar: keeping offensive line coach Matt Moore.

It's understandable why the decision has been overshadowed. Coaching hires and quarterback acquisitions dominate offseason conversations. Yet if Virginia Tech is going to outperform expectations in 2026, Moore's continued presence may prove every bit as valuable as any transfer portal commitment.

The offensive line has become one of college football's biggest differentiators. Even elite quarterbacks struggle behind inconsistent protection, while average quarterbacks often flourish when given clean pockets and a dependable running game. Franklin knows that better than anyone. Throughout his tenure at Penn State, his best teams consistently controlled games at the line of scrimmage.

Instead of completely rebuilding his coaching staff from scratch, Franklin elected to retain Moore, one of the nation's most respected offensive line developers, in addition to wide receivers coach Fontel Mines.

Rather than forcing everyone to learn a completely different coaching style, Moore already understands the strengths and weaknesses of much of the roster. That familiarity should shorten the learning curve as the Hokies transition into a new offensive system under Franklin and offensive coordinator Ty Howle.

Virginia Tech's offense struggled mightily in 2025, but the offensive line quietly improved throughout the year despite constant adversity. Injuries, inconsistent quarterback play and predictable offensive game plans often left the unit in difficult situations. Even so, several returning linemen took meaningful developmental steps entering 2026, especially center Kyle Altuner.

That becomes especially significant considering who's lining up behind them.

Grunkemeyer completed 69 percent of his passes during seven starts at Penn State last season, throwing for 1,339 yards with eight touchdowns against just four interceptions while posting a 75.0 ESPN QBR. Those numbers are encouraging, but they're only repeatable if he's consistently protected.

Likewise, Reynolds possesses the athleticism to become one of the ACC's premier tight ends, but much of his value comes from offensive balance. If Virginia Tech can establish the run, play-action opportunities naturally open up for Reynolds over the middle.

Everything starts with the offensive line.

Perhaps the best part about retaining Moore is that he provides stability during a year of massive change. Virginia Tech overhauled its roster through the transfer portal while introducing an entirely new culture under Franklin. Amid that whirlwind, keeping one of the building's strongest position coaches offered players a familiar voice and preserved continuity where it matters most.

The flashy moves will determine Virginia Tech's ceiling. Franklin, Grunkemeyer and Reynolds are some of the headliners, and rightly so. But if the Hokies' offensive line takes another step forward in 2026, keeping Matt Moore may ultimately prove to be one of the smartest—and least discussed—moves of Virginia Tech's offseason.