PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's Win Over Wofford
After firing Head Coach Brent Pry last week, the Virginia Tech Hokies got their first win of the season against the Wofford Terriers this weekend. The Hokies dominated this game from start to finish, and they just looked much more inspired than they had in weeks past.
Who were the Hokies' highest-graded players in their win over Wofford, according to PFF? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense:
1. QB Kyron Drones - 90.1 (68)
2. WR Devin Alves - 82.4 (18)
3. WR Tucker Holloway - 77.5 (13)
4. RB P.J Prioleau - 75.9 (20)
5. WR Cameron Sledon - 73.4 (27)
6. RB Marcellous Hawkins - 71.4 (27)
7. WR Ayden Greene - 64.8 (55)
8. OT Tomas Rimac - 64.0 (68)
9. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston - 63.3 (30)
10. HB Braydon Bennett - 63.0 (14)
11. OT Jahzari Priester - 60.0 (1)
11. TE Cole Reemsnyder - 60.0 (1)
13. HB Jeremiah Coney - 59.8 (10)
14. TE Harrison Saint Germain - 58.6 (2)
15. HB Tyler Mason - 58.1 (6)
16. OG Montavious Cunningham - 57.8 (68)
17. WR Shamarius Peterkin - 56.9 (13)
18. OT Lucas Austin - 54.2 (8)
19. C Kyle Altuner - 53.8 (68)
20. QB Wiliam Watson III - 53.2 (8)
21. WR Donanvon Greene - 52.3 (52)
22. WR Isaiah Spencer - 51.5 (39)
23. TE Benji Gosnell - 51.4 (39)
24. TE Zeke Wimbush - 50.0 (14)
25. OT Aidan Lynch - 49.4 (75)
26. OG Gavin Crawford - 48.9 (33)
27. OG Tommy Ricard - 44.9 (51)
28. OT Hannes Hammer - 44.5 (8)
Defense:
1. DT Kody Huisman - 93.3 (23)
2. DT Kemari Copeland - 92.9 (25)
3. LB Brett Clatterbaugh - 82.4 (6)
4. LB George Ballance - 76.0 (8)
4. LB Jaden Keller - 76.0 (22)
6. CB Isaiah Brown-Murray - 75.9 (36)
7. OLB James Jennette - 75.1 (13)
8. LB Antwone Santiago - 74.8 (13)
9. DE Elhadj Fall - 73.7 (24)
10. LB Gabe Williams - 73.6 (2)
11. CB Jojo Crim - 72.5 (27)
12. DE Gerard Johnson - 71.8 (6)
13. CB Isaiah Cash - 71.4 (35)
14. SS Tyson Flowers - 68.9 (39)
15. OLB Keyshawn Burgos - 68.8 (9)
16. DT Christian Evans - 68.2 (6)
17. LB Kaleb Spencer - 67.9 (26)
18. SS Brennan Johnson - 67.5 (13)
19. CB Thomas Williams - 67.4 (28)
19. OLB Jason Abbey - 67.4 (6)
21. OLB Aycen Stevens - 67.3 (15)
22. CB Jahmari DeLoatch - 67.2 (13)
23. FS Sheldon Robinson - 67.1 (17)
23. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. - 67.1 (21)
25. DE Zeke Chinwike - 66.9 (6)
26. DT Immanuel Hickman Sr. - 66.7 (16)
27. DE Deric Dandy - 66.4 (3)
28. CB Knahlij Harrell - 64.9 (5)
29. SS Jordan Bass - 64.1 (29)
30. OLB Ben Bell - 63.9 (23)
31. LB Darius Taylor - 62.0 (2)
32. SS Noah Jenkins - 61.2 (6)
33. LB Will Johnson - 60.9 (6)
34. LB Michael Short - 58.4 (28)
35. DT Emmett Laws - 57.9 (11)
36. CB Joseph Reddish - 49.9 (6)