PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's Win Over Wofford

Here's how the Hokies graded out against the Terriers.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the the Wofford Terriers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
After firing Head Coach Brent Pry last week, the Virginia Tech Hokies got their first win of the season against the Wofford Terriers this weekend. The Hokies dominated this game from start to finish, and they just looked much more inspired than they had in weeks past.

Who were the Hokies' highest-graded players in their win over Wofford, according to PFF? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense:

Virginia Tech, QB, Kyron Drones
Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. QB Kyron Drones - 90.1 (68)

2. WR Devin Alves - 82.4 (18)

3. WR Tucker Holloway - 77.5 (13)

4. RB P.J Prioleau - 75.9 (20)

5. WR Cameron Sledon - 73.4 (27)

6. RB Marcellous Hawkins - 71.4 (27)

7. WR Ayden Greene - 64.8 (55)

8. OT Tomas Rimac - 64.0 (68)

9. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston - 63.3 (30)

10. HB Braydon Bennett - 63.0 (14)

11. OT Jahzari Priester - 60.0 (1)

11. TE Cole Reemsnyder - 60.0 (1)

13. HB Jeremiah Coney - 59.8 (10)

14. TE Harrison Saint Germain - 58.6 (2)

15. HB Tyler Mason - 58.1 (6)

16. OG Montavious Cunningham - 57.8 (68)

17. WR Shamarius Peterkin - 56.9 (13)

18. OT Lucas Austin - 54.2 (8)

19. C Kyle Altuner - 53.8 (68)

20. QB Wiliam Watson III - 53.2 (8)

21. WR Donanvon Greene - 52.3 (52)

22. WR Isaiah Spencer - 51.5 (39)

23. TE Benji Gosnell - 51.4 (39)

24. TE Zeke Wimbush - 50.0 (14)

25. OT Aidan Lynch - 49.4 (75)

26. OG Gavin Crawford - 48.9 (33)

27. OG Tommy Ricard - 44.9 (51)

28. OT Hannes Hammer - 44.5 (8)

Defense:

Virginia Tech
Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kody Huisman (98) knocks down a pass by Wofford Terriers quarterback Jayden Whitaker (8) as he is hit by Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Elhadj Fall (94) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. DT Kody Huisman - 93.3 (23)

2. DT Kemari Copeland - 92.9 (25)

3. LB Brett Clatterbaugh - 82.4 (6)

4. LB George Ballance - 76.0 (8)

4. LB Jaden Keller - 76.0 (22)

6. CB Isaiah Brown-Murray - 75.9 (36)

7. OLB James Jennette - 75.1 (13)

8. LB Antwone Santiago - 74.8 (13)

9. DE Elhadj Fall - 73.7 (24)

10. LB Gabe Williams - 73.6 (2)

11. CB Jojo Crim - 72.5 (27)

12. DE Gerard Johnson - 71.8 (6)

13. CB Isaiah Cash - 71.4 (35)

14. SS Tyson Flowers - 68.9 (39)

15. OLB Keyshawn Burgos - 68.8 (9)

16. DT Christian Evans - 68.2 (6)

17. LB Kaleb Spencer - 67.9 (26)

18. SS Brennan Johnson - 67.5 (13)

19. CB Thomas Williams - 67.4 (28)

19. OLB Jason Abbey - 67.4 (6)

21. OLB Aycen Stevens - 67.3 (15)

22. CB Jahmari DeLoatch - 67.2 (13)

23. FS Sheldon Robinson - 67.1 (17)

23. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. - 67.1 (21)

25. DE Zeke Chinwike - 66.9 (6)

26. DT Immanuel Hickman Sr. - 66.7 (16)

27. DE Deric Dandy - 66.4 (3)

28. CB Knahlij Harrell - 64.9 (5)

29. SS Jordan Bass - 64.1 (29)

30. OLB Ben Bell - 63.9 (23)

31. LB Darius Taylor - 62.0 (2)

32. SS Noah Jenkins - 61.2 (6)

33. LB Will Johnson - 60.9 (6)

34. LB Michael Short - 58.4 (28)

35. DT Emmett Laws - 57.9 (11)

36. CB Joseph Reddish - 49.9 (6)

