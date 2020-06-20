Pro Football Focus Thinks Hokies DB Brion Murray Deserves More Snaps

It’s no longer a secret that Caleb Farley is among the best cornerbacks in college football, and Jermaine Waller isn’t far behind him. However, most people likely aren’t aware of how productive their third cornerback was.

First of all, Brion Murray even being graded as the Hokies’ third-best cornerback is eye-opening. Chamarri Conner was on the field far more consistently – although the position Pro Football Focus (or any outlet, for that matter) labels him at seems inconsistent. It also seemed like Armani Chatman was given a few more snaps than Murray. So then what’s so valuable about him?

Murray wasn’t called upon heavily until the last two games of the season, which Farley missed due to injury. Although the No. 2 cornerback duties were split during that stretch, the bigger plays that the group surrendered weren’t allowed by Waller or Murray.

Murray intercepted as many passes in 2019 as any single safety for the Hokies in 2019. He also had half as many tackles as Chatman, which may sound like a bad thing, but it’s also an indicator that he was probably targeted less frequently. Plus, his special teams contributions indicate that his tackling ability isn’t a concern.

The most valuable aspect of Murray’s game is his raw athleticism. As long as Farley and Waller are in the mix, Tech needs someone who can make quick breaks on the ball and tackles in the middle of the field, since throws to slot receivers are shorter – thus quicker and easier to make. Allowing a handful of receptions is inevitable; the name of the game as a slot corner is damage control, and that starts with split-second ball instincts (whether it’s in the air or already in the receiver’s hands) and speed to keep passing lanes as tight as possible.

Murray is smaller than the Hokies’ boundary corners, but he’s equally quick, and special teams abilities are usually more easily-transferable to the slot than the outside. Playing in the slot also requires a unique level of resilience. As a somewhat undersized (5-foot-10 and 190 pounds) Junior College transfer that’s been doubted more often than the other defensive backs Tech puts on the field, Murray appears to have it.

With nearly the entire Hokie go-to secondary from 2019 returning this year, it’s tough to say whether Murray will receive a heavier workload going forward, but PFF seems to believe that he should.