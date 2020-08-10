Report: Fall College Football Season Could Be Canceled This Week

As COVID-19 continues to backdrop the upcoming college football season, many are wondering if it's worth it to have a season at all.

After multiple Power Five schedules were released over the last few weeks, many were led to believe that the college football season had momentum to be played - especially with most programs beginning fall camp.

All momentum came to a screeching halt over the weekend, as the Mid-American Conference announced that their fall season would be postponed to the spring.

The MAC became the first conference at the FBS level to make the decision to cancel the fall sports season, and the timing was strange to say the least - especially when considering the conference schedule release dates that have come and gone over the past few weeks.

Despite the odd timing, the MAC's announcement appears to have jump-started discussions about wide-sweeping cancelations across the country. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported as much on Sunday afternoon.

As far as the Power Five is concerned, the Big Ten could emerge as the first conference to cancel, SI reported on Sunday. This report is far from surprising given the Big Ten's decision to lead the way earlier in the news cycle by canceling its non-conference games for the 2020 season.

However, all Power Five conferences are currently working in concert to make a decision on whether or not football should be played. At this point, it's not looking promising.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it's close.

A final decision is expected to be made within the next 48-72 hours. It could be a grim week for college football as a result.