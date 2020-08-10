AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Report: Fall College Football Season Could Be Canceled This Week

Mike McDaniel

As COVID-19 continues to backdrop the upcoming college football season, many are wondering if it's worth it to have a season at all.

After multiple Power Five schedules were released over the last few weeks, many were led to believe that the college football season had momentum to be played - especially with most programs beginning fall camp.

All momentum came to a screeching halt over the weekend, as the Mid-American Conference announced that their fall season would be postponed to the spring.

The MAC became the first conference at the FBS level to make the decision to cancel the fall sports season, and the timing was strange to say the least - especially when considering the conference schedule release dates that have come and gone over the past few weeks.

Despite the odd timing, the MAC's announcement appears to have jump-started discussions about wide-sweeping cancelations across the country. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported as much on Sunday afternoon.

As far as the Power Five is concerned, the Big Ten could emerge as the first conference to cancel, SI reported on Sunday. This report is far from surprising given the Big Ten's decision to lead the way earlier in the news cycle by canceling its non-conference games for the 2020 season. 

However, all Power Five conferences are currently working in concert to make a decision on whether or not football should be played. At this point, it's not looking promising.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it's close.

A final decision is expected to be made within the next 48-72 hours. It could be a grim week for college football as a result.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech makes top 6 for 4-star New Jersey running back Audric Estime

The Hokies are high on 4-star running back Audric Estime's list as he announces his Top 6 schools

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech remains engaged with 3-star Alabama RB Kenji Christian

Christian named the Hokies to his Top 7 last month, and Tech remains actively engaged in his recruitment

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech transfer running back Raheem Blackshear still awaiting word on waiver from NCAA

For the second fall camp in a row, the Hokies await word from the NCAA about a transfer addition to the roster

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge

The Hokies tabbed a late addition to its 2020 football roster with the addition of Villanova wide receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel

With the new football schedule released, what's reasonable to expect for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies?

The ACC released its updated college football schedule on Thursday. What is reasonable to expect for Virginia Tech?

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech ranked #24 in 2020 debut of the coaches poll

The Hokies are ranked #24 in the preseason coaches poll for the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech football opens fall camp Friday

The Hokies open official preparation for their fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveils full football schedule - Hokies face rival Virginia in Week Two

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the full college football schedule on Thursday, and there are some interesting quirks for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel