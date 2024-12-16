Report: Michael Vick in Discussions to Become the Next Head Coach at Sacramento State
It looks like there could be multiple schools interested in former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick becoming their next head coach. A new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter says that Sacramento State is in discussions to hire Vick as their next head coach.
Per Schefter "Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is inline with the new frontier of college football."
This morning, David Teel and Michael Sauls at the Virginian-Pilot, former Hokies quarterback Michael Vick was in talks to be the next head coach at Norfolk State.
According to the report from Teel and Sauls, "Vick told The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press that he has spoken with university president Javaune Adams-Gaston and Spartans athletic director Melody Webb and that he expects resolution “soon.” Norfolk State fired head coach Dawson Odums in November and could now be on the verge of hiring one of the most well-known names in football. Vick has not been hired yet by Norfolk State, but he seems to be right in the mix of things.
You can read the full report from Teel and Sauls here.
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a birth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.
This would be a fascinating hire for either school if it does come about. Vick does not have any head coaching experience at the FBS level, but that does not mean that he could not have success. You can look at Deion Sanders as a recent example of a former player who had no prior coaching experience at the FBS or FCS level and he was fantastic at Jackson State and at Colorado. Sanders had the Buffaloes in the thick of the Big 12 title race, WR/CB Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, and Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does that mean Vick will be as good as Sanders has in his career? No, but if hired, it will be fascinating to watch. Virginia Tech fans will be pulling for him to have success if hired at Norfolk State or Sacramento State.
