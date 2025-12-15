Report: Virginia Tech is Targeting Georgia Tech's Norval McKenzie to be its Running Backs Coach

Virginia Tech is targeting Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval NcKenzie to be its next running back coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The Hokies are actively shapring their coaching staff under new head coach James Franklin, and McKenzie's name is just the newest name to pop up to fill his staff.

The vacancy comes as Virginia Tech's previous running backs coach, Elihah Brooks, announced this afternoon that he would not be returning next season after spending three seasons with the Hokies. Brooks has coached notable running backs in that short time, including Bhayshul Tuten, Marcellous Hawkins, Terrion Stewart and Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Thank you VT for a wonderful 3 years! Can’t thank my colleagues, players and fans enough! Wish you all the best! Excited for my next chapter. #Stallions 🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/nel5FWMAtT — Elijah Brooks (@CoachEBrooks) December 14, 2025

McKenzie has coached Division I football for 14 seasons and is in his third season at Georgia Tech, serving as its running backs coach and run game coordinator. Before Georgia Tech, McKenzie made coaching stops at Vanderbilt, Louisville, Arkansas State and Furman.

In McKenzie's time at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have consistently had one of, if not the best rushing attack in the ACC.

This season, Georgia Tech ranked second in the ACC in rushing yards, running for 203 yards a game. In the Yellow Jackets' previous two seasons, they ranked second in 2024 and first in 2023.

Notable running backs McKenzie coached:

At Georgia Tech, McKenzie was a pivotal coach in the development of Georgia Tech's star running back, Jamal Haynes. In his college career, Haynes has rushed for 2,507 yards and 21 touchdowns.

When McKenzie coached at his alma mater, Vanderbilt, he coached Ray Davis, who broke out in 2022, rushing for 1,042 yards. After another 1,000 yard rushing season at Kentucky, Davis is now in his second season in the NFL.

At Louisville, McKenzie coached Javian Hawkins, who in 2019 set the school record for rushing yards by a running back with 1,525 yards. Hawkins' total ranked third all-time in Louisville single-season rushing, trailing Lamar Jackson's 1,601 yards in 2017 and 1,571 in 2016.

Louisville's Javian Hawkins avoids several Syracuse defenders to score a touchdown on Nov. 23, 2019 Louisville Syracuse 12 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If confirmed, McKenzie would be a massive get for Franklin's staff. His track record of coaching productive running backs in the ACC and beyond shows he can elevate a running back room to the top of the conference.

That is exactly what Virginia Tech needs on offense: an elite rushing attack. While the Hokies have done well in recent seasons rushing the football, McKenzie's units have produced top-tier production and developed running backs into high-performing players, which could take Virginia Tech's run game to the next level.

