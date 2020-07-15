AllHokies
Report: Virginia Tech Moving to Next Phase of Summer Workouts

Bryan Manning

The college football season is a mere six weeks away, that is if we even have a season. Virginia Tech, like many other schools, is attempting to adopt a strategy for players in preparation for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, Andy Bitter of The Athletic reported the Hokies would be entering the next phase of their summer workouts.

In this phase, student-athletes may now be required to participate in eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review, per the NCAA. In regards to the film review, there is a limit to two hours per week.

Beginning on July 24, Tech will enter yet another phase that will run two weeks through August 6. Bitter outlined the regulations in a follow-up tweet.

Once the Hokies conclude this phase, that should lead us right into fall camp. The NCAA approved a six-week plan for teams back in June where camp would start on August 7, once teams successfully completed each phase of the plan.

It’s important to note this calendar is fluid. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some conferences to already make decisions about football in the fall. Of the Power Five conferences, the Big Ten announced it would play a conference-only schedule. The Pac-12 quickly followed with a similar announcement.

The ACC, Big 12, and SEC have followed a more patient approach, not feeling the need to make decisions now, knowing the data can — and will — change numerous times before being forced to delay, or even cancel the upcoming season.

As of now, the Hokies are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against Liberty.

