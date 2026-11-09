SP+ Projects Final Score for Virginia Tech-Stanford

BLACKSBURG — After a 51-28 loss to SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 6, Virginia Tech football returns home to Lane Stadium to host Stanford on Nov. 14.

On Friday, the Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) conceded their most points in a single game since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland (54-10).

SMU scored on its first eight drives, and four of its six second-half drives concluded with the Mustangs reaching the end zone. It was the first time since Sept. 13, 2025, that Virginia Tech allowed 500-plus yards, and it was the first time since Oct. 10, 2020 against North Carolina (656) that the Hokies allowed 569 yards.

This week, the SP+ metrics project a 22.3-point margin of victory for Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies a 92% chance of claiming the win Saturday. The SP+ projected final score (rounded) is 39-17, while Virginia Tech — a current 14.5-point favorite — is the against-the-spread pick.

The Hokies clinched bowl eligibility Oct. 24 with a 20-16 victory over Clemson, their first over the Tigers since the 2007 season. Virginia Tech had previously opened the season with four straight wins — its first time beginning the season at 4-0 since 2017.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Hokies lost back-to-back games against Pitt (35-33) and California (25-20) to open October; in the former, fifth-year kicker John Love missed a 36-yard game-deciding field goal, while in the latter, Virginia Tech conceded the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

The Hokies responded with a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech and the aforementioned four-point win over Clemson to clinch bowl eligibility before its 23-point loss in Dallas.

Stanford is 4-5 (2-4 ACC) this season and has won two of its last three games. The Cardinal opened the season with a 37-27 win over Hawaii before enduring consecutive blowouts to then-No. 7 Miami (45-6) and then to Duke (35-7). Stanford bounced back with a 34-27 victory over Georgia Tech on Sept. 26; the Yellow Jackets are currentlty in last place in the ACC standings.

Consecutive beatdowns to Wake Forest (57-3) and then-No. 3 Notre Dame (58-7) followed where the Cardinal were outscored 115-10. Stanford responded with a 34-7 victory over Elon before logging a 31-28 win over NC State at home on Oct. 23.

Stanford had this opast week off; its last game was on Oct. 31 against Louisville — a 52-24 loss. After Virginia Tech, the Cardinal will play California and SMU to round out the season. The Hokies close their season with No. 5 Miami and Virginia.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Cardinal kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.