Three Virginia Tech Players to Watch vs. Stanford This Saturday

Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium on Saturday night, looking to bounce back from a 51-28 loss to SMU, which saw the Hokies surrender 569 yards of total offense and 51 points, both season highs and the most in a single game for the program since 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) will face a Stanford team (4-5, 2-4 ACC) that has struggled defensively throughout the season. The Cardinal have allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game, presenting Virginia Tech with an opportunity to get its offense going.

Here are three Hokies to watch ahead of Saturday's contest.

1. RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Overton has established himself as Virginia Tech's primary running back, and Saturday's matchup could be one of his best opportunities yet.

The sophomore rushed for 123 yards against SMU, his third 100-yard performance of the season. He also recorded a career-high 209 yards against Boston College on Sept. 26.

Stanford has struggled considerably against the run, surrendering 296 rushing yards to Louisville last week and 361 against Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin acknowledged Wednesday that the Hokies could have leaned on their running game more against SMU before the deficit forced them into passing situations.

No. 2: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

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Grunkemeyer has been one of Virginia Tech's most productive offensive players this season, entering Saturday with 2,431 passing yards and 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

The quarterback has completed 71.7% of his passes, providing the Hokies with a consistent option through the air. It may seem cliche to keep including Grunkemeyer in this series week after week, but there's a reason for it: More often than not, the offense goes as its quarterback does.

Stanford's defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses, surrendering 37.3 points per game. That should give Grunkemeyer opportunities to attack downfield, particularly if Overton can establish himself on the ground.

The biggest question will be whether Virginia Tech can maintain offensive balance rather than relying too heavily on its passing attack.

With the Hokies looking to avoid consecutive losses, an efficient performance from Grunkemeyer could go a long way toward securing their seventh victory.

No. 3: CB Thomas Williams

Williams could make his return to Virginia Tech's secondary Saturday after missing time with an injury.

Franklin provided an encouraging update on Wednesday, indicating that Williams had participated throughout the week and was trending toward being available against Stanford. However, the head coach stopped short of guaranteeing his return, noting that the Hokies had anticipated having Williams available in each of the previous two weeks.

Virginia Tech's defense struggled mightily against SMU, allowing 51 points and 569 total yards. Getting Williams back would provide a potential boost to a secondary looking to rebound. This year, Williams has eight tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

His availability remains worth monitoring heading into Saturday, but if he suits up, Williams will have an opportunity to help stabilize a defense coming off its worst statistical performance of the season.