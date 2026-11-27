The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs Saturday as Virginia Tech and Virginia renew their annual rivalry. With bragging rights and a chance to close out the regular season on a high note at stake, our staff weighs in on how the Hokies will fare against the Cavaliers.

Predictions for Saturday

JAMES DUNCAN: For one quarter at Miami, Virginia Tech looked like the team that started 6-2. Two drives, 14 points. The Hokies managed six more the rest of the night and lost 28-20, their third straight defeat. They don’t need that start for four quarters Saturday. Three should do it, because Virginia hasn’t traveled well. The Cavaliers have won two straight at home, but they’re 0-4 away from Scott Stadium and were outscored 112-27 in their three true road games. Their last win at Lane Stadium came in 1998. I think Virginia hangs around into the third quarter before Tech pulls away and James Franklin brings the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg in Year 1.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Virginia 21

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THOMAS HUGHES: Virginia Tech has been far from flawless, having surrendered 119 points over its three-game losing streak. But Virginia has yet to win a game away from Charlottesville this season, and the Hokies boast a passing attack that's averaging 273.4 yards per game. If Ethan Grunkemeyer can limit the turnovers and Tech's defense can produce a timely stop or two, I like the Hokies' chances of reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup in front of a home crowd.

Jackson Caudell: While both teams come into this game 6-5, this is a pretty big one for both programs. Virginia is looking to win back-to-back games in this rivalry for the first time this century, while the Hokies are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak to end the season. Which Virginia Tech team will show up? The one that nearly took down Miami or the one that was blown out by Stanford and SMU? Virginia has turned things around somewhat in the last two weeks and I have more trust in Tony Elliott and his crew to go on the road and earn a win against James Franklin in his first taste of the rivalry.

Final Score: UVA 27, VT 24

How can I tune in?

Virginia Tech's clash against the Cavaliers is set to start on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. The contest will be carried live on The CW.