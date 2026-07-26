Three Questions for Virginia Tech's Defensive Line Ahead of Fall Camp

Virginia Tech's defensive line enters the 2026 season as one of the deepest position groups on the roster, but it's also one of the most intriguing. The Hokies return an All-ACC performer in Kemari Copeland, added several experienced transfers from Power Four programs and have a collection of young players pushing for meaningful roles. There are plenty of bodies to work with, but several important questions still need to be answered before the season opener.

Here are the three biggest storylines to watch when the defensive line reports for fall camp.

No. 1: Who emerges as Virginia Tech's second edge rusher?

The interior of the defensive line appears relatively settled, but defensive end remains far less clear.

Aycen Stevens generated plenty of buzz throughout spring practice and looks like the favorite to claim one starting spot. The battle on the opposite side, however, feels wide open.

Javion Hilson may possess the highest ceiling of the group after arriving from Missouri as a former five-star recruit. Mylachi Williams brings familiarity with James Franklin's system after transferring from Penn State, while Jason Abbey has quietly developed into one of the most experienced returning players on the roster after appearing in 29 career games. Virginia Tech needs someone capable of consistently winning one-on-one matchups. Fall camp should provide the first real indication of who separates from an otherwise crowded competition.

No. 2: Can the transfer additions provide immediate impact?

Virginia Tech added depth through the transfer portal, and it added players who could play meaningful snaps right away.

Samuel Okunlola headlines the newcomers after productive stops at Pitt and Colorado. When healthy, he's proven he can disrupt opposing backfields, and the Hokies will hope he returns to that form after an injury-shortened 2025 season.

Eric Mensah, Mylachi Williams, Randy Adirika, Cortez Harris and Daniel Jennings all arrive from powerhouse programs — Williams, Adirika, Harris and Jennings from Penn State; Mensah from Ohio State — looking for larger opportunities. While none put together extensive collegiate résumés, each was a highly regarded recruit with Power Four talent.

How quickly those transfers adjust could determine whether Virginia Tech simply has depth or truly has one of the ACC's most complete defensive fronts.

No. 3: Can the Hokies generate a more consistent pass rush?

Everything ultimately comes back to affecting the quarterback. Copeland gives Virginia Tech one of the conference's best interior defensive linemen after recording 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season, but opposing offenses will undoubtedly game plan around slowing him down.

Elhadj Fall provides experience inside after contributing 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2025, while Emmett Laws showed flashes in an expanded role. If Virginia Tech can pair that interior production with improved edge pressure, the defensive line could become one of the team's biggest strengths. If the pass rush remains inconsistent, however, opponents may be able to devote extra resources toward containing Copeland and limit the overall effectiveness of the front.