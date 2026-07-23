The Three Biggest Questions for Virginia Tech Entering Fall Camp

Virginia Tech football enters fall camp in just under two weeks. Ahead of the 2026 campaign — the first under new head coach James Franklin — here are what I think are the three biggest questions for the Hokies entering fall camp.

No. 1: How much more consistency do the Hokies have under center?

In the 2025 regular-season finale, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones threw for 78 yards on a 4-of-16 clip, largely aided by a 57-yard touchdown pass to freshman Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin in the fourth quarter with the Hokies already down 27-0. It was an end to a difficult season for Drones; he threw for 1,919 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, though that yard total comes with an asterisk. Drones threw 26-for-39 for 266 yards against Old Dominion, but a good chunk of that yardage came with the Hokies trailing by as many as 31 and Tech putting up a 19-spot in the fourth quarter.

Drones did not pass the 125-yard mark in his final five games, and he did not pass the 200-yard mark after Week 4 against Wofford (307 yards).

Virginia Tech now pivots to new quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who profiles as a pure pocket passer as compared to Drones' dual-threat nature. Grunkemeyer threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions and took over for starter Drew Allar after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Grunkemeyer got stronger as the season went on; in the final four games of the season, he threw for 777 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

With his accuracy, Grunkemeyer should find more success and consistency. The question is how much that elevates the team under center.

No. 2: Can the offensive line come together quickly enough?

Virginia Tech's offensive line remains the biggest swing factor on the roster.

The Hokies addressed the position aggressively during the offseason, adding Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland, Ohio State transfer Justin Terry and several highly touted freshmen to a unit that desperately needed reinforcements after last season. The talent level seems better and the line appears deeper than it was a year ago, but talent alone doesn't guarantee production.

Howland and Brody Meadows are both returning from injuries, Kyle Altuner enters his second season after starting every game at center as a redshirt freshman and veterans Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham are expected to anchor the right side. On paper, there's reason for optimism. In practice, however, this is still a group with relatively little experience playing together.

No. 3: How much can the defense improve after last season?

For years, Virginia Tech built its identity on physical, fundamentally sound defense. That was not the case in 2025.

The Hokies struggled to consistently get off the field, gave up too many explosive plays and often found themselves asking the offense to overcome deficits that quickly became insurmountable. While the offense understandably received much of the attention, Virginia Tech's inability to consistently stop opposing offenses played just as large a role in the team's 3-9 campaign.

James Franklin's staff attacked that issue during the offseason, bringing in transfers while retaining several key contributors who should give the unit a stronger foundation entering 2026.

Can Virginia Tech become a top-half ACC defense again? Can it generate more negative plays and force more turnovers? Can it consistently win on third down and keep games within reach while the offense adjusts to a new quarterback and system?

If the answer to those questions is yes, Virginia Tech's path back to bowl eligibility becomes significantly clearer.

Virginia Tech returns defensive lineman Kemari Copeland; last season, the then-redshirt junior compiled 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Virginia Tech opens the season against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, and it will be the first matchup between the two schools since 1984.