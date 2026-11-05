How to Watch Virginia Tech Football vs. SMU: TV, Radio, Announcers and More

Virginia Tech football travels to Dallas, Texas, for a Friday night fray against SMU — both teams are among the top five in receiving votes that aren't in the AP Top 25, so a win could vault either into the rankings. SMU was ranked No. 19 in Week 9 before sustaining a 30-27 loss to Syracuse that bumped it out of the top 25.

Ahead of tomorrow's towering tussle in Texas, here's how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

TV: ESPN

TV Voices: Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) enters Friday's clash after moving its ACC record back above .500 with a 20-16 win over Clemson in Memorial Stadium. The Hokies rallied from a 16-10 fourth-quarter deficit, with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer finding an open Luke Reynolds for the go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-1 at Clemson's 5-yard line.

This year, Grunkemeyer has completed 187 of his 262 passes for 2,140 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's thrown for 30-plus passes in six of Virginia Tech's last seven games, accumulating 250 or more yards in five of those contests.

Virginia Tech's rushing efforts have resulted in 1,118 total yards on 301 carries (3.7 ypc) with sophomore Jeffrey Overton leading the way. Overton, who would've been a redshirt freshman under the NCAA's old eligibility rules, has totaled 639 yards on 113 carries, reaching the end zone four times on the ground. He's also the team's fourth-leading receiver with 214 yards, and he's caught the ball for two scores. Overton's 639 rushing yards rank No. 6 in the conference, while his 5.7 yards per carry are seventh.

Fifth-year tailback Marcellous Hawkins leads the team with five rushing touchdowns (tied with Grunkemeyer) off 337 yards (4.0 ypc). In terms of the receiving game, the Hokies have three pass-catchers who have crossed the 250-yard mark: wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (685 yards, three touchdowns), tight end Luke Reynolds (493 yards, six touchdowns) and wide receiver Ayden Greene (294 yards).

Brown is fifth in the ACC in receiving yards, while Reynolds is 12th — and the top tight end by receiving yards in the ACC. Reynolds is third in the nation for receiving yards by a tight end, trailing only TCU's Kari Ashley (560 yards) and Memphis' Hunter Tipton (495).

SMU opened its season with wins in six of its first seven games, including a 59-20 win over Cal. The Mustangs' lone loss in that stretch was a 41-31 road loss to then-No. 23 Louisville. However, SMU was upset 30-27 by Syracuse in Upstate New York on Halloween, conceding a game-wiinning touchdown to the orange with 17 seconds remaining.