Virginia Tech football has one more opportunity to right the ship before the postseason.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) will host Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Saturday in their regular-season finale, looking to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup after suffering a 27-7 defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers in Charlottesville last November.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives Virginia a 52.1% chance of emerging victorious, as opposed to Virginia Tech's 47.9% clip. It's a marginal difference, though what's particularly interesting is that the metric favors Virginia despite the contest taking place in Blacksburg, where the Cavaliers haven't won since 1998.

Conversely, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ metric projects a 27-25 Virginia Tech victory. The Hokies are also three-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 51.5 points.

Virginia Tech enters Saturday's contest having dropped five of its last seven games after starting the season 4-0. The Hokies have been outscored 119-70 across their last three outings, though their most recent contest — a 28-20 loss to Miami — was considerably more competitive than either of their previous two. The question for Virginia Tech, though, is whether the defensive strides it made against the Hurricanes can carry over to Saturday.

The Hokies have yielded 25.7 points per game this season, though that figure is somewhat deceptive when considering the discrepancy between the team's early-season performances and its more recent outings. Virginia Tech surrendered 51 points to SMU and 40 to Stanford in consecutive weeks, the latter coming against a Cardinal squad that had struggled mightily on the road.

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions this season, completing 66.9% of his passes. His ability to take care of the football is noteworthy, particularly given how much difficulty Virginia Tech has encountered defending through the air this season.

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The Cavaliers are averaging 220.7 passing yards per game; the Hokies are conceding 230.7.

On the other side of the football, there's an intriguing subplot to monitor: Will Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold Saturday?

Overton sits at 907 rushing yards on 159 carries, good for 5.7 yards per attempt. Virginia is conceding 155.7 rushing yards per contest, and I think there's a legitimate avenue for Virginia Tech to exploit that facet of the Cavaliers' defense.

Moreover, establishing Overton early could alleviate some of the pressure on quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who sits 131 yards shy of 3,000 passing yards on the campaign. The junior has thrown 21 touchdowns against five interceptions. Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown, meanwhile, is 113 receiving yards shy of 1,000. Brown has hauled in 73 receptions for 887 yards and five touchdowns this season.

For as much as Virginia Tech's record has deteriorated over the last month, there are still tangible indicators of progress offensively in head coach James Franklin's first season at the helm. The Hokies are averaging 401.5 yards and 31.8 points per contest.

Neither team is particularly close to where it would have liked to be entering the Commonwealth Clash. Virginia reached the ACC Championship Game a year ago and now needs a victory Saturday to secure a winning regular-season record. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, was in a conceivable position to contend for a berth in the conference title game following its victory at Clemson before dropping three straight.

Still, a seven-win regular season and a Commonwealth Cup triumph wouldn't constitute a poor first year for Franklin, particularly considering the Hokies won three games a season ago.

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