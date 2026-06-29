Three Biggest Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Recruiting Success in the month of June

What a month it has been for Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail.

The Hokies have been plugging away at one of the top classes in the country and they are currently sitting right outside the top ten in the latest recruiting class rankings, with the third best class in the ACC per 247Sports.

After such a great month on the trail, what are the biggest takeaways for the Hokies as we are now in a dead period for recruiting?

1. Hokies have emerged as the 2nd best recruiting team in the conference moving forward

I realize that Clemson is currently one spot above the Hokies in the rankings right now, but since James Franklin was hired, there has been hope that Virginia Tech would be able to become the ACC's 2nd best team on the recruiting trail and eventually maybe even challenge Miami as the top team.

While they are not going to catch the Hurricanes this cycle, there is some proof that Franklin might be elevating Virginia Tech to be able to consistently land top classes in the country and start separating from the rest of the ACC. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers should continue to get respect for continuing to put together solid classes, but they continue to trend down as a program. If that continues, will they struggle to bring in top talent year-over-year?

The ACC is not known to have a lot of recruiting powerhouses and that is evidenced by the fact Miami, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Cal, and Georgia Tech are the only programs ranked in the top 30 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. The Hokies can continue to build their program and should be able to separate from the rest of the conference eventually.

2. Quarterback room is looking bright

Franklin was able to bring over Ethan Grunkemeyer from Penn State and he is going to be the quarterback of the now for Virginia Tech.

But the Hokies are going to be well-positioned for the future with four-star QB Peter Bourque, who is the highest-rated commit in the class. Bourque has continued to impress this summer and has even made the argument that he should be ranked higher than where he is at and maybe earns a fifth star.

Bourque is athletic, has a big arm, and has shown great decision making and anticipation. Getting the most important position on the field right was a huge priority for Franklin and he has done a good job so far in doing that.

3. Lines of scrimmage being addressed

While the two highest-rated commits in the Hokies class are a quarterback and tight end (which is not a bad thing at all), Virginia Tech has been focusing on the lines of scrimmage and that is a smart move.

Four-star OL Dylan Latell, four-star OL Kaden Buchannan, four-star DL Joseph Buchanan, and four-star OT Junior Sauders are the blue-chip line of scrimmage players that Virginia Tech has been able to land this summer.

Virginia Tech has to keep these players and eventually develop them, but they have done a nice job so far of getting them on board. College football continues to change in many ways, but you have to be strong along the lines of scrimmage to win big.