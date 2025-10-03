Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech Football Tomorrow vs. Wake Forest
Virginia Tech football faces off against Wake Forest tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET (viewing available on the CW) with a chance to claim its third straight win and move to .500 on the year. Here's three predictions I've got for what would unfold tomorrow afternoon in Lane Stadium. Last week, I was roughly 2-for-3 (Kyron Drones notching two touchdowns, Marcellous Hawkins around 60 rushing yards -- he had 47).
No. 1: Wake Forest is held under 125 rushing yards.
With Robby Ashford and Demond Claiborne listed as "probable", it's highly likely that even if they suit up, that neither is at 100%. Ashford's dual-threat nature comes primarily from his legs; his passing numbers are unremarkable. Ashford has tallied 916 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions. His quarterback rating of 39.8 ranks at No. 107 in the nation, well below Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones (No. 80).
If Ashford isn't at 100% and can't go, the baton is then passed to Deshawn Purdie, a transfer from Charlotte. Purdie was initially committed to Florida but then flipped to Wake Forest. Given his inexperience, it's hard to see the Demon Deacons getting much going on the ground if they're forced to lean on reserves or their primary options aren't 100%.
No. 2: Terion Stewart goes for over 100 yards for the second straight game
At 5-foot-8, Stewart's been described as a “bowling ball,” bouncing off, or occasionally through, tacklers and creating a plethora of yards after contact. After seeing limited snaps in each of his first four contests, Stewart exploded against NC State, tallying a career-high 174 rushing yards on 15 carries.
If Virginia Tech’s offensive line can establish control at the line of scrimmage, like it did against N.C. State, Stewart should have the lanes to push past the century mark for the second straight contest.
"I think they [Wake Forest] do a great job of running to the football," said Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery about the Demon Deacons' defense. "They're physical up front. They're hard to move up front. They got a couple of really big interior pieces that make it difficult. They're good with their hands.
"Their linebackers are playing downhill. They don't give up explosive plays. I think their biggest explosive play of the year came in the first game kind of on a broken play. And they keep things in front of them. They do a good job of tackling. So, they're making you stay patient. They're making you drive the length in the field. And they've done a really good job down in the red zone of keeping guys out and holding them to field goals. So, we've got to do a great job in those areas."
Combine his recent form with Wake’s defensive shortcomings, and Stewart looks primed for another breakout performance—one that could set the tone for the Hokies’ offense in a pivotal ACC matchup.
No. 3: Virginia Tech's defensive line produces at least two sacks
I think Virginia Tech’s defensive line is positioned to generate at least two sacks against Wake Forest on Saturday, largely due to the uncertainty surrounding Ashford’s health. Ashford left last week’s game against Georgia Tech with a right leg injury and, while he returned, he was noticeably limited, sporting a brace and tape. His dual-threat ability is typically a key part of Wake Forest’s offense, but if his mobility is compromised, he becomes a far more stationary target in the pocket. As mentioned above, Ashford's
And immobility plays directly into the Hokies’ strength. Tech’s front four has shown the ability to create pressure without heavy blitzing, using speed off the edge and interior disruption to collapse pockets. If Ashford can’t escape effectively, the Hokies’ pass rushers should have multiple chances to capitalize.
Virginia Tech will take on the Demon Deacons tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET; viewing for the contest will be available on the CW.