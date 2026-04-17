Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech's Spring Game

Lane Stadium hasn't felt electric in April in years. Saturday's spring game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, isn't just another spring practice showcase.

Here are three bold predictions for what you'll see when the Hokies take Worsham Field.

1. A freshman steals the spotlight.

Franklin brought 18 early enrollees from a No. 24-ranked recruiting class to campus in January, his 13th consecutive top-25 recruiting haul, and he has made it clear all spring that no depth chart is guaranteed. The freshmen have heard that message and taken it seriously.

No freshman on this roster has generated more buzz this spring than quarterback Troy Huhn, after Franklin called his recent non-contact scrimmage performance "unbelievable," pointing to four touchdown passes and a level of poise not usually seen from a guy who just arrived on campus. But Huhn isn't the only one worth watching.

Then there's tight end Pierce Petersohn, a wild card who came to Blacksburg after playing quarterback, basketball, and track in high school, bringing a blend of athleticism and body control that most freshmen at the position simply don't have.

Bold prediction: I think at least two freshmen come out of Saturday's game with their names buzzing on the way out of Lane Stadium. Franklin built his program at Penn State on early player development and a culture of competition. The freshmen believe him. Saturday is their first chance to prove it publicly.

2. A.J. Brand steals the show at receiver.

This one felt strange to type three weeks ago. Franklin announced that the former quarterback would be moving to wideout in the midst of spring ball. Brand was a 2024 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year at quarterback, but with Ethan Grunkemeyer, Bryce Baker, Troy Huhn and Kelden Ryan ahead of him on the depth chart, Franklin saw the writing on the wall.

"He's too good of an athlete," Franklin said. "It was my opinion and our opinion that this was in his best interest."

A wide receiver room that Franklin described as being in an "earn-it" phase heading into spring is exactly the environment where an explosive athlete learning a new position can make noise fast. Brand rushed for 2,029 yards and accounted for 57 total touchdowns in his senior year of high school.

I don't think that burst disappears just because he's running routes now instead of taking snaps.

3. Lane Stadium draws the largest spring Game crowd in history.

Spring games are usually a hard sell. They're free, they're in April and the football is watered-down. There is inherently less of a demand when there are less stakes (or none, in this case). None of that is going to matter Saturday.

Franklin has been open about how much the crowd matters, not just for the players, but for recruiting. "When Hokie Nation shows up, it sends a message to recruits, opponents, and the country about how seriously Virginia Tech takes football. That environment lifts our players and fuels the way we compete," Franklin said. "We look forward to seeing Hokie Nation pack the stands and bring the energy that makes this place special."

A full Lane Stadium, 65,632 strong, would make the Spring Game one of the largest-attended spring football events in the country. The stadium presumably won't be full. But between the momentum around Franklin's hire, Hokie Hi Weekend bringing families to campus, and a fanbase genuinely excited about football for the first time in years, something in the range of 40,000-plus appears reasonable.

Saturday is a preview, not a verdict. But for a program hitting the reset button, it's as important a preview as any spring game has been in Blacksburg in a long time.