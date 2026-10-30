Three Overreactions to Virginia Tech's First Eight Games of the 2026 Season

The first eight games of the 2026 season have been anything but straightforward for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) have already secured bowl eligibility with four regular-season games remaining. Under first-year head coach James Franklin, Virginia Tech has shown flashes of a team capable of competing with some of the conference's best, but it has also experienced its fair share of growing pains.

October has been a particularly interesting month in Blacksburg. After opening the month with consecutive losses to Pitt and Cal, Virginia Tech responded with a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech before knocking off Clemson 20-16 on the road.

The Hokies have demonstrated resilience, but how much should we actually take away from their first eight games?

With one-third of the regular season remaining, here are three overreactions to Virginia Tech's 6–2 start.

No. 1: Virginia Tech can be a legitimate ACC Championship contender.

Let's get the biggest overreaction out of the way first: Virginia Tech can get to Charlotte.

After starting conference play 3-2, the Hokies still have a path to the ACC Championship Game, although that path will require more than simply winning their remaining games.

A 10-2 overall finish with a 7-2 conference record would put Virginia Tech in a much stronger position than anyone might have anticipated entering Franklin's first season. The question is whether seven ACC victories would be enough to secure a spot in Charlotte, given tiebreakers.

Fortunately for the Hokies, the ACC has spent much of this season cannibalizing itself.

Even No. 1 Miami hasn't been immune to close calls, needing double overtime to defeat Florida State 43-35. The Seminoles, meanwhile, defeated Virginia 38-7, while the Cavaliers previously knocked off NC State.

Trying to establish a clear hierarchy within this conference has become increasingly difficult.

Of course, there's a reason this qualifies as an overreaction. Virginia Tech still has to win four consecutive games, and even a perfect November wouldn't guarantee a championship appearance. Tech will have to beat both No. 19 SMU and No. 1 Miami for that to happen, barring tiebreakers at the three-loss level. But in a conference where seemingly everyone has demonstrated vulnerability, dismissing the Hokies entirely might be premature.

No. 2: James Franklin has already turned Virginia Tech around

Eight games are, apparently, all Franklin needed to restore Virginia Tech to national relevance. At least, that's what the most optimistic interpretation of the Hokies' 6-2 start would suggest.

There's certainly an argument that Franklin has accelerated the program's rebuilding process faster than expected. Virginia Tech is already bowl-eligible, has picked up consecutive victories against Georgia Tech and Clemson, and has demonstrated an ability to respond when things aren't going its way.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Franklin's first season has been Virginia Tech's response to adversity.

Following consecutive losses to Pitt and Cal, the Hokies could have allowed October to spiral out of control. Instead, they responded with two important conference victories, including a road win at Clemson. Still, declaring the rebuild complete after eight games is getting too far ahead.

Virginia Tech has demonstrated that it can compete, but competing consistently over an entire season is a different challenge. The Hokies still have questions to answer regarding their week-to-week execution, particularly after their early-October setbacks and particularly in the secondary.

For now, though, Virginia Tech appears to be moving in the right direction.

No. 3: Virginia Tech's offensive inconsistencies will eventually catch up to it.

For all the positives surrounding Virginia Tech's 6-2 start, the Hokies haven't exactly made things easy on themselves.

There have been stretches where Virginia Tech has looked capable of moving the ball against just about anybody, followed by stretches where sustaining drives has become considerably more difficult.

Those inconsistencies were particularly frustrating during the Hokies' consecutive losses to Pitt and Cal, raising legitimate questions about whether Virginia Tech could maintain its early-season success against stronger competition.

But the past two weeks have offered a different perspective.

Virginia Tech scored 34 points against Georgia Tech before finding a way to defeat Clemson 20-16, demonstrating that the Hokies don't necessarily need an offensive explosion to come away victorious.

That doesn't mean the concerns have disappeared.

With four regular-season games remaining, Virginia Tech still needs to establish greater consistency offensively, particularly if it hopes to turn its promising start into something more substantial.

However, there's a difference between acknowledging an area that needs improvement and assuming that weakness will ultimately derail the season.

The Hokies have already demonstrated an ability to win games in different ways, and that versatility could become increasingly important as November approaches.

Whether Virginia Tech can sustain that success remains to be seen, but writing off the Hokies because of their offensive inconsistencies would be premature.