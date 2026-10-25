Virginia Tech Stock Report: Factors Rising, Falling After 20-16 Win Over Clemson

Virginia Tech found itself on the winning side of a down-to-the-wire contest Saturday, defeating Clemson 20-16 at Memorial Stadium to snap a 19-year drought against the Tigers.

The Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) entered the contest having suffered back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal, with both games slipping away in the closing stages. Against Clemson, however, Virginia Tech reversed that trend, delivering a game-winning touchdown with 1:44 remaining before its defense secured the victory.

The result was not indicative of a complete performance. Virginia Tech managed just 234 yards of total offense, surrendered six sacks and was outgained 146-13 in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the Hokies overcame those shortcomings to become bowl eligible with four games remaining.

Here's what's trending up and down for Virginia Tech following Saturday's victory:

Stock Up: Luke Reynolds

For the second time Saturday, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer found tight end Luke Reynolds open in the end zone. The latter reception, however, carried considerably greater significance.

Facing fourth-and-1 at Clemson's 5-yard line with 1:44 remaining, Virginia Tech opted to pursue a touchdown rather than attempt a game-tying field goal. Grunkemeyer executed a play-action sequence and connected with Reynolds for a 5-yard score, giving the Hokies a 20-16 advantage.

Reynolds finished with seven receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for both of Virginia Tech's trips to the end zone. His first score came on a 6-yard reception late in the second quarter, capping a 17-play, 87-yard possession.

Stock Down: Offensive Line

Virginia Tech's offensive line endured another difficult outing, particularly in pass protection.

Clemson recorded six sacks on Grunkemeyer, repeatedly disrupting the Hokies' passing attack and limiting their ability to sustain drives. The rushing numbers weren't much better, with Virginia Tech totaling just 70 net yards on 37 attempts — an average of 1.9 yards per carry.

Virginia Tech's offensive shortcomings were particularly apparent in the third quarter, when the Hokies managed just 13 total yards while Clemson seized control. The unit deserves credit for helping produce an 11-play, 69-yard game-winning drive, but I believe the broader performance leaves considerable room for improvement entering the final third of the regular season.

Stock Up: Fourth-Quarter Defense

Third quarters have repeatedly troubled Virginia Tech this season, and Saturday was no exception.

Clemson scored on all three of its third-quarter possessions, piling up 13 points while holding the ball for 10:29. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with a 16-10 lead and appeared positioned to extend Virginia Tech's recent frustrations.

Instead, the Hokies' defense responded.

Clemson possessed the ball for just 4:51 in the fourth quarter and failed to score on any of its three possessions. The Tigers punted twice before their final opportunity ended with a sack on fourth-and-9. Cornerback Jaquez White blitzed off the edge and limited quarterback Tait Reynolds' escape options, allowing defensive end Mylachi Williams to deliver the game-clinching sack.

White finished with a season-high 11 tackles, while Virginia Tech recorded four sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a team. The Hokies' defensive performance wasn't flawless, but their ability to recover after a troublesome third quarter represented an encouraging development.

Stock Down: Third-Quarter Execution

Although Virginia Tech escaped Clemson with a victory and a stellar fourth-quarter performance, its third-quarter struggles remain difficult to ignore. Entering Saturday, the Hokies had been outscored by 21 points in the third quarter of ACC contests. Clemson added another 13-0 margin to that total, transforming a 10-3 halftime deficit into a 16-10 advantage.

Virginia Tech managed just 13 yards of offense in the period, while Clemson accumulated 146. The Hokies' inability to sustain possessions repeatedly returned their defense to the field, allowing the Tigers to establish momentum. Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds supplied the period's lone touchdown on a 16-yard run, while kicker Nolan Hauser connected on field goals from 49 and 36 yards.

The Hokies ultimately overcame that stretch, but relying on fourth-quarter comebacks isn't a sustainable formula against quality opposition. Finding greater consistency immediately after halftime should remain a priority for head coach James Franklin and his staff.

Stock Up: Finishing

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from Saturday's victory was Virginia Tech's ability to finish.

After consecutive narrow defeats to Pitt and Cal, the Hokies faced another situation in which one possession could determine the outcome. Taking over at their own 31-yard line with 6:29 remaining, the Hokies embarked on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that consumed 4:45. Clemson penalties helped extend the possession, but Virginia Tech still needed to capitalize.

Franklin's decision to keep his offense on the field on fourth-and-1 demonstrated confidence in a unit that had struggled for much of the afternoon. Grunkemeyer's touchdown pass to Reynolds rewarded that gamble, and the defense ensured Clemson couldn't answer, securing bowl eligibility in Franklin's first year.

The Hokies will now enter their bye week before traveling to Dallas to face SMU on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.