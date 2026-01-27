Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech'S 2026 Schedule Release

The schedule for the 2026 season has officially been revealed. The 12 dates start with a couple of interstate matchups against VMI and Old Dominion. They'll have their lone Power Four matchup outside the ACC against Maryland before the Hokies begin their nine-game stretch within their conference.

This season is more than a first impression. 2026 has been looked at as the turning point of Virginia Tech football. The shirts the team wears during training have re-established. Franklin is setting the bar higher and higher as the days progress. Star-studded performances in recruiting and the transfer portal have emphasized the swiftness with which this program aims to turn things around.

Here's the pictures that the 2026 schedule paints for next season's Hokies.

1. A Favorable Home Schedule

Last year, the Hokies only won two games in Lane Stadium. They dominated Wofford and pulled off their first overtime victory of the decade. Those victories showed the foundation of the team Franklin is inheriting. He steadily emphasized the importance of winning in the state of Virginia in every way possible. He did his job landing native talent; now that talent has to win in their own backyard.

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13), quarterback A.J. Brand (18) and wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) run onto the field before the game against The Wofford Terriers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Every team the Hokies lost to at home finished with at least nine wins. If the home schedule were based on this year's production, a similar story would unfold. ODU, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Virginia are coming off strong campaigns. Pitt has a relatively young core and a project to build upon that. The other teams, however, all lost key pieces this offseason either to the portal or the draft.

The Hokies should have some better luck at Lane this season with how they've strengthened their roster. The home environment has been something Franklin thrived on. With how Hokie Nation has rallied behind this new staff already, the Terror Dome will be louder than ever. Their road schedule might tell a different story.

Tough Road Trips Ahead

A lone win against NC State highlighted a poor performance away from home. While some games looked closer to the Hokies' favor in Lane Stadium, most contests on the road were well out of reach. Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Virginia all ran away with their contests early. Franklin would like to leave that trend in 2025.

The schedule outside of Blacksburg is where this team will face its toughest contests. A familiar foe for Franklin will be their first away opponent. Malik Washington flashed a wealth of talent as a true freshman. The Terrapins went 3-3 at home, with all wins being against Group of Five teams. Combine that with their 1-8 record in the Big Ten, and this matchup projects to be more favorable.

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Stanford has good bones but will likely not be hitting their stride in 2026. Boston College didn't take any strides in building its roster after a forgettable 2025. The rest of the ACC foes bring more challenging outlooks. Cal has one of the brightest young talents in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. SMU's offense has put the team on its back time and time again. Clemson is eager for a bounce back after the weakest season under Dabo Swinney. The Hurricanes were just competing for a National Championship. Those four games may be the most challenging for the Hokies. However, strong performances on the road are the biggest tests when determining if a team is truly a contender

A Chance for a Strong First Season

This schedule isn't a cake walk by any means. However, it's far from being above Franklin's pay grade. He is just a year removed from competing for a spot in the championship game. That may not be a fathomable possibility as soon as next season, but the turnaround between Happy Valley and Blacksburg could be seamless.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Ja'Ricous Hairston (13) and Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin (15) block for Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) as he runs after a catch against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

An eight or nine-win season may not seem like a lot to some more fortunate teams. But we live in a world where the reigning ACC champion won seven games in the regular season. That's not to say the ACC can't have national recognition. Miami proved that notion to be false. They're the early favorite for the conference title, and the Hokies are one of the final hurdles for them to jump over. There will be a lot of work for both teams to do before that point. A win against Miami would be a massive achievement for Franklin. That game will be circled for Virginia Tech to not only prove their worth, but as a litmus test for whether they're truly ready to compete with one of the best teams in the country, both in the present and the future.

