Virginia Tech closes the regular season Saturday at 3 p.m. against Virginia at Lane Stadium, with the Commonwealth Cup up for grabs in the 107th meeting between the schools. The game airs on The CW.

Both teams are 6-5 and bowl-eligible, but the last month looks nothing alike. Virginia has won two straight, beating Cal 36-7 and North Carolina 41-24. Virginia Tech has lost three in a row, most recently 28-20 at Miami, and allowed 119 points in that stretch.

The Cavaliers took the Cup back with a 27-7 win last year. They haven’t won away from Scott Stadium this season, though, going 0-4 and getting outscored 112-27 in three true road games.

Here are three Virginia players to watch.

Beau Pribula, quarterback

James Franklin recruited Pribula out of high school and coached him for three seasons at Penn State, mostly as a runner off the bench. This past winter, after a season as Missouri’s starter, Pribula entered the transfer portal again and took six visits, including Virginia Tech. He picked Virginia.

“He’s a problem,” Franklin said Monday. “He’s a big kid. He’s bigger than you think.”

At Missouri last fall, Pribula threw 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. This season he has 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions. More touchdowns, a third of the picks. For a Virginia Tech defense with five interceptions all season, that’s a bad combination.

He’s also coming off his best passing day as a Cavalier: a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns against North Carolina.

He can still run, too. Pribula ran for 110 yards in the opener against NC State, the first 100-yard rushing game by a Virginia quarterback since Brennan Armstrong in 2022.

That puts the load on Aycen Stevens and a Virginia Tech defense with 30 sacks. Stevens leads the Hokies with 8.5, and Virginia has allowed 29. Against a quarterback who rarely throws it to the other team, a sack that kills a drive is about as close to a turnover as Virginia Tech is likely to get.

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Da’Shawn Martin, wide receiver

Martin has 34 catches this season. Eight went for touchdowns.

That’s nearly one score for every four catches, and double the touchdown total from his best season at Kent State in 2025. Since transferring in January, he has become Virginia’s leader in catches, receiving yards (472), and touchdown catches.

He has scored in three straight games. At Wake Forest on Oct. 31, he set career highs with nine catches for 119 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown. He followed with scores against Cal and North Carolina.

Martin averages about three catches a game, so the Hokies don’t need to erase him. They need to make sure one of those three isn’t a touchdown. Virginia Tech’s defense has allowed 13 touchdown passes this season.

Kam Robinson, linebacker

Robinson missed last year’s 27-7 win over Virginia Tech. He had torn his ACL against Duke two weeks earlier.

Back for Virginia’s second game this season, Robinson now leads the team with 54 tackles, along with three interceptions and two sacks. He has picked off a pass in each of his last two games, returning the one against Cal for a touchdown. Against North Carolina, he added eight tackles and three quarterback hurries and was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the second straight week.

Robinson, from Tappahannock, had a Virginia Tech offer out of high school. He chose Virginia. Now he’s the player most likely to decide whether Ethan Grunkemeyer’s careful season holds up.

Grunkemeyer has thrown five interceptions on 369 attempts. Virginia’s defense has returned three of its 13 interceptions for scores, including Robinson’s, and the Cavaliers are 5-1 when they win the turnover battle. Virginia Tech has also allowed 35 sacks, so Grunkemeyer won’t always get a clean pocket to stay in.

The last Virginia win at Lane Stadium was a 36-32 comeback in 1998.