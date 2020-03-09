Virginia Tech has has a long-standing tradition of producing high-level NFL talent. From Bruce Smith to Michael Vick. The list goes on and on.

There may not be a traditional “star” player from Virginia Tech tearing up the NFL on Sundays in the current landscape, but if you dig beneath the surface, there is a core group of recent Hokies primed to shine in their professional careers.

KENDALL FULLER

Fuller has been steadily ascending since landing in Kansas City. After two impressive seasons with the Redskins, Fuller found a new home as part of the trade that sent quarterback Alex Smith to D.C. The Chiefs were starving for help in the secondary and Fuller has proven his worth. in 2018, the former Virginia Tech lockdown corner started in every game (15 total including the playoffs), and produced his best campaign in his four years in the NFL. While rotating from slot, to outside corner and even filling in at safety in certain defensive packages, Fuller’s versatility became a weapon for the Chiefs and he shined. Fuller closed out 2018 with two interceptions, 12 pass deflections and a forced fumble ... on top of 82 tackles on the year.

Fuller’s role changed in 2019 and while his production teeter-tottered at times, his performance on the biggest stage meant the most.

After a fairly quiet year, Fuller was graded as the top defensive player — on either team — in the Chiefs Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in February. Even after the big performance, it’s unlikely Fuller will stay in Kansas City. He’s a free agent and there are plenty of teams already showing interest.

While it’s still early, Fuller has already been linked to a reunion with the team that drafted him, the Washington Redskins. No matter where he lands, everything is in place for Fuller to shine in 2020.

CHUCK CLARK

Clark’s path to becoming a focal point for one of the consistent defensive-minded franchises in the NFL has been a treat to witness. He was never flashy, yet always consistent during his time at Virginia Tech and those traits have carried over the NFL. Clark — known for his physical style of play against the run, while thriving in pass coverage — fell to the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft but wasn't fazed.

The Ravens have always had an uncanny ability to spot the true diamonds in the rough and they struck gold with Clark. He began to catch the eyes of the Baltimore staff in 2018, earning two starts, playing in all 16 games. He closed out his second NFL campaign with an interception and 21 tackles. When 2019 came around, Clark was ready for a significant leap when it came to his role. The coaching staff was sold and the former Hokies safety emerged as a key figure on the Ravens’ stifling defense, starting in 12 games where he showed versatility as a playmaker in every facet of the game. By the end of last season, Clark’s stat sheet was loaded across the board.

In coverage, Clark allowed a passer rating of just 75.1, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. Under pressure-happy defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, he also had one of the NFL’s highest blitz rates for a safety.

He shined in pass coverage with an interception and 12 pass deflections. Clark added to the stat sheet with had two forced fumbles, a sack and recorded three other quarterback hits, while closing out his most impressive year to date with a team-leading 73 tackles (43 solo). Just like that, the 6th rounder from Virginia Tech was dominating week in and week out.

Suddenly, Clark was the clear replacement for Tony Jefferson, once considered to be one of the top safeties in the NFL. The Ravens weren’t going to take chances with their newfound defensive star and rewarded the former Hokie with an impressive contract extension following last season worth $19 million, $10 million guaranteed.

Clark has a real chance of emerging as one of the top safeties in the NFL and 2020 should be a huge year for the former Virginia Tech star.

ISAIAH FORD

NFL Draft experts and Virginia Tech fans alike were stunned when Ford slipped to the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. That would be the first act in a series of events laden with adversity that would test the former Hokie great in every way imaginable. After an impressive rookie training camp with the Miami Dolphins, Ford suffered a debilitating knee injury that left him on injured reserve for the entirety of his inaugural NFL campaign. In typical Ford fashion, he worked relentlessly to get back to full-health for 2018 but despite his efforts, was cut from the team before getting signed to the practice squad for the majority of his second NFL season.

Then came his third go-around, another training camp in the blistering Miami heat and again, Ford caught the eyes of fans, media and the coaching staff. Still, it wasn’t enough and the Virginia Tech football legend would begin 2019 in a place that had become familiar, on the outside looking in.

His signature smile never changed, though. By this point, Ford was confident his time was coming and refused to let negativity and adversity alter his primary goal. He went as far to develop a clear approach when these situations arose.

It didn’t take long for Ford’s attitude, patience and determination to finally pay off as his third NFL season kicked off. He was on the practice squad yet again, but his time was coming.

Just before the calendar flipped to October, with the bulk of the NFL schedule in the forefront, Ford was promoted to the Dolphins 53-man roster. He went on to play in the final 8 games of Miami’s 2019 campaign — and in a year where the franchise was surrounded with turmoil — carved a niche as one of the team’s reliable receivers who is clearly part of the franchise’s plans moving forward.

As each week passed, Ford’s role and comfort level began to grow. He had at least three catches in each of the Dolphins’ final four contests. Ford’s best statistical outing came against the Jets where he finished the day with 92 receiving yards with 6 catches ( 15.3 yard average). Ford was Miami’s leading receiver ( 7 catches) in the Dolphins’ season finale victory over the New England Patriots in one of the biggest thing upsets of the 2019 NFL campaign .

Miami will likely make a move to bring in a capable quarterback in the offseason but as it stands, it appears Ford will be one of the top targets for the Dolphins in 2020.