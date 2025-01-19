Virginia Tech 2024 Report Cards: Wide Receivers Provide Offensive Help
Even though the Hokies' offense struggled in 2024, the Hokies' receivers were arguably the most talented position group on offense. Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton are both headed to the NFL Combine and seniors Stephen Gosnell and Ali Jennings were leaders for the Hokies' receiver group as well.
Before delving into each individual season, it’s important to note how reliant the Hokies were on their top receivers. There were a total of 1,992 total receiving yards racked up by Hokies receivers, 1,705 of those yards came from the Hokies’ quartet of senior receivers: S. Gosnell, A. Jennings, J. Lane, and D. Felton. The only other two receivers to record double-digit yards were Ayden Greene and Keylen Adams. The former added 115 yards in the bowl game and Adams’ only reception came in the bowl game.
Normally this type of production from a team’s top receivers wouldn’t be worrying, but the fact that the Hokies’ will have to rely on a completely new wide receiver corps is what is worrying. Gosnell, Jennings, Lane, and Felton are all headed to the 2025 NFL Draft and the ragtag group of freshmen, experienced backups, and transfers will have to find a way to succeed next season.
On the other hand, for what kind of season the Hokies’ had generally last year, the Hokies’ receivers were fairly reliable and held a high standard for the rest of the offense. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but that’s more due to the fact that Virginia Tech stayed true to their run-heavy offensive scheme. The Hokies gained 2,319 yards on the ground and 2,462 yards through the air.
There was a lot of explosiveness from Virginia Tech’s receivers in 2024, and the most explosive of them all was Ali Jennings. Gosnell, Lane, Felton, and Greene all recorded catches of 49+ on the season though, but Ali Jennings’ yards per catch was an unreal 24.9. The closest player to that number on the team was Stephen Gosnell with 18.1. Jennings was Virginia Tech’s true deep threat, and he’s always held that role, even during his dominance at Old Dominion. Jennings had a 40-yard catch against Virginia, a 65-yard touchdown catch against Duke, and a lead-taking 62-yard touchdown catch in the Hokies’ week one matchup against Vanderbilt. Ali’s shortest catch on the year was a 7-yarder against Duke. Jennings may have some of the best deep ball talent from a wide receiver to ever come through Blacksburg.
Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane, and Da’Quan Felton all played their roles too. Gosnell was the player to lead the Hokies in receiving despite the fact he was fourth on the team in receptions. Stephen hauled in 28 balls for 506 yards and a 9-yard touchdown against Stanford. Stephen was similarly explosive to Ali Jennings and had four catches of over 40 yards.
Jaylin Lane was the Hokies’ stereotypical plug-and-play slot receiver. Lane had 18 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylin had a higher yards per rush average than Bhayshul Tuten and picked up more yards on the ground than Tyler Mason, P.J. Prioleau, and Pop Watson, combined. Lane was effective on special teams and through the air as well. Jaylin took a 58-yard punt return to the house against Marshall and a 66-yard bomb to the house against Virginia. Lane’s speed allowed him to get plenty of touches throughout the year, and regardless of how the Hokies’ offense was doing, Jaylin was always going to have himself a day. He was a perfect prototypical slot receiver for the Hokies, and he kept growing into his own, later and later in the year.
The other receiver out of the big four was Da’Quan Felton. Out of the four, Felton placed fourth in receiving yards, and yards per catch, but he had the second most receptions of all Hokies players. Felton’s highlight on the year was his 55-yard touchdown against Stanford. Felton, like all of the other Hokie receivers, is extremely talented, but the overall performance on the field left something to be desired. Da’Quan was strong in run blocking, but there were some weeks where his production just wasn’t high enough. Again, it’s partly due to the fact that Virginia Tech relied so heavily on the run game and didn’t target Felton as much, but if NFL teams are smart, and saw what Da’Quan could do last year for the Hokies, he’ll be on an NFL roster.
Ayden Greene, Keylen Adams, and Takye Heath admittedly all played a very similar role. Heath’s time was limited after some production early in the year. Adams didn’t see much action until the bowl game, and Ayden Greene benefitted greatly from the experience he got in the Mayo Bowl. The fact that all of these players are returning next year is enlightening, but their 2024 performance wasn’t enough to push the needle on their grade one way or the other.
I think the Hokies’ season from their receivers was heavily finished by injury and lack of targets. The talent jumps off the page, and this receiver group likely meshes a lot better than the new group of players in 2025, but the Hokies’ should be very grateful for the service of their receivers in 2024. No receiver played an extremely dominant role, and the ability to throw to anybody kept defenses guessing.
Virginia Tech On SI Grade: B-/C+
