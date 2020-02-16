AllHokies
WATCH: Former Virginia Tech WR Cam Phillips Hauls In Second XFL TD & It’s A Thing Of Beauty

Sean Labar

After just two weeks in the inaugural season of the XFL, former Virginia Tech WR Cam Phillips is showcasing his talent to the world.

Phillips’ second touchdown — in as many weeks to give the Houston Roughnecks the advantage - is a thing of beauty. Just watch for yourself.

Just a week removed from hauling in a historical first touchdown for the Roughnecks in the first two minutes of the opener, Phillips delivered again.

The XFL has exceeded expectations so far but the ultimate goal for all these players is to get another shot in the NFL. Phillips is already emerging as one of the top WRs in the league, so if this kind of production continues?

We should be seeing the former Hokie playing on Sundays in the fall again soon. 

