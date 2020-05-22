AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Defensive Back Jeremy Webb Enters Transfer Portal

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech senior defensive back Jeremy Webb has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Twitter page on Thursday night.

Webb held much promise when he joined the program prior to the 2018 season, but back-to-back achilles injuries led to him becoming a reserve cornerback, instead of a starter as expected.

Webb was one of the nation's top junior college defensive back transfers for the Hokies back in 2018, with his commitment exciting many across the fan base. 

Webb was Virginia Tech's fifth cornerback on the depth chart last season, registering one tackle in the game against Georgia Tech - a far cry from his expectations when he arrived in Blacksburg.

Webb will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, with one season remaining in his college career. If proven healthy - a big if considering the circumstances of two achilles tears - he should be able to make a name for himself elsewhere with a program searching for defensive back help.

When healthy, Webb showed upside of an NFL corner, but given the state of his injury history, he will need to prove that he can stay on the field and produce in order to restore confidence back in pro scouts of his future potential. Given how hard he worked to rehab and return to the roster twice from his injuries, I wouldn't bet against him.

Best of luck to Jeremy Webb in his future endeavors. We'll have more information here at AllHokies.com once a transfer destination becomes known.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hokie Hangover Podcast: Dematrius Davis Commits to Auburn, Jaylen Jones Commits to Virginia Tech, and How Would VT Look in the SEC?

A brand new Hokie Hangover Podcast is live as we discuss the week in recruiting for Virginia Tech, and an interesting hypothetical about Virginia Tech in the SEC

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: New talent to provide boost for Hokies in year two of the Mike Young era

After an up-and-down first year with a young roster, Coach Mike Young looks to have Hokies in better position in year two in the ACC.

Jay Anderson

3-star Virginia Tech target Jalen Stroman set to announce his college decision on Friday night

3-Star Virginia Athlete Jalen Stroman is set to make his college decision on Friday night, and the Hokies are in the mix to land him

Ryan Hartman

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd loves Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker's game

Former Clemson All-ACC QB Tajh Boyd discussed Hendon Hooker's play on Twitter, and it was an intriguing conversation

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Incoming talent provides bright future for the Lady Hokies

After their best season since 2006, the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball program has a bright future ahead

Jay Anderson

With Dematrius Davis gone, 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson becomes Virginia Tech's top target

Can Virginia Tech regain their momentum for the 2021 class with 4-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson?

Mike McDaniel

ESPN releases interesting passing splits for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker

There's no question Virginia Tech was a different team last season with Hendon Hooker under center, but his passing splits were astounding a year ago

Mike McDaniel

3-Star Wide Receiver Jaylen Jones discusses his Virginia Tech commitment with AllHokies.com

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Jaylen Jones on Friday night. He spoke to AllHokies.com about his decision.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech guard Jonathan Kabongo medically disqualified

Kabongo, who battled a hip injury that caused him to miss the entirety of this past season, will be placed on medical scholarship and will no longer play for Virginia Tech

Bryan Manning

3-Star Virginia wide receiver Jaylen Jones commits to Virginia Tech

Jaylen Jones, a 3-star wide receiver out of Richmond, Virginia, became the sixth commitment of the 2021 recruiting class for Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel