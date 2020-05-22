Virginia Tech senior defensive back Jeremy Webb has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Twitter page on Thursday night.

Webb held much promise when he joined the program prior to the 2018 season, but back-to-back achilles injuries led to him becoming a reserve cornerback, instead of a starter as expected.

Webb was one of the nation's top junior college defensive back transfers for the Hokies back in 2018, with his commitment exciting many across the fan base.

Webb was Virginia Tech's fifth cornerback on the depth chart last season, registering one tackle in the game against Georgia Tech - a far cry from his expectations when he arrived in Blacksburg.

Webb will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, with one season remaining in his college career. If proven healthy - a big if considering the circumstances of two achilles tears - he should be able to make a name for himself elsewhere with a program searching for defensive back help.

When healthy, Webb showed upside of an NFL corner, but given the state of his injury history, he will need to prove that he can stay on the field and produce in order to restore confidence back in pro scouts of his future potential. Given how hard he worked to rehab and return to the roster twice from his injuries, I wouldn't bet against him.

Best of luck to Jeremy Webb in his future endeavors. We'll have more information here at AllHokies.com once a transfer destination becomes known.