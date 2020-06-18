AllHokies
Virginia Tech Defensive End Jaevon Becton Enters Transfer Portal

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech rising redshirt-sophomore defensive end Jaevon Becton entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to Evan Watkins of 247Sports.

Becton, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge rusher from Ocean Lakes High in Virginia Beach, was suspended in March for a violation of Virginia Tech’s code of conduct. 

There were no further details regarding what led to the suspension for Becton, but he has not returned to the program and was removed from the online roster upon announcement of his suspension.

A return to Virginia Tech was viewed as unlikely for Becton, and as such, the transfer comes of little surprise to the fan base. 

As a member of the class of 2018, Becton redshirted his freshman season with the Hokies. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Becton played in 10 games, making one start. He recorded 12 tackles.

Becton wasn’t expected to be a starter in 2020, however, he would have likely been in the two-deep given Tech's lack of experience on the edge. TyJuan Garbutt and Emmanuel Belmar return at defensive end for Virginia Tech and the Hokies signed graduate transfer Justus Reed this offseason, who will likely play a major role in his final collegiate season.

The Hokies also signed four defensive ends in the 2020 class. Derrell Bailey has already enrolled, while Robert Wooten, Alec Bryant and Justin Beadles will join him this summer.

Becton will likely have to sit out one season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. 

