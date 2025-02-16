Virginia Tech Football: Analyst Gives New Win-Loss Projection For The Hokies 2025 Season
The 2025 season is still months away, but there are already projections coming in for how each team might perform. After being considered one of the dark horses to win the ACC in 2024, Virginia Tech does not have the same kind of expectations ahead of the 2025 season. They are having to replace a lot of talented players who entered the transfer portal, as well as both coordinators. However, they do have a favorable schedule in the ACC and return quarterback Kyron Drones. This is going to be a big season for head coach Brent Pry, as he is considered a coach on the hot seat heading into 2025.
247Sports Analyst Brad Crawford gave every ACC team a win-loss projection for the 2025 season and has Virginia Tech going 7-5 this season:
Game-by-game predictions: South Carolina (Loss), Vanderbilt (Win), Old Dominion (Win), Wofford (Win), at NC State (Loss), Wake Forest (Win), at Georgia Tech (Loss), Cal (Win), Louisville (Loss), at Florida State (Loss), Miami (Loss), at Virginia (Win)
Early projection: 7-5, 4-4
"Virginia Tech will try to with a bang against nationally-ranked South Carolina in Atlanta, the first of two matchups with SEC competition to open. The second is a rematch at Lane Stadium against Vanderbilt, a team that upset the Hokies last season to derail September. There's a number of key starters back for the Hokies on both sides of the ball, but this schedule does have a few potential pitfalls away from home."
Would this be a good enough record for Pry to remain the head coach after the season? He has managed to get the Hokies to a bowl game in each of his last two seasons and this would make it three years in a row. One of the criticisms of Pry is that he is unable to win big games and if this schedule plays out this way, that is not going to change. The opener against South Carolina is going to be a chance for Virginia Tech to get a signature win, but there are going to be more opportunities. Louisville, Miami, and Georgia Tech are all expected to be contenders in the conference this season and will present opportunities to get big wins.
When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. No. 10 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
Complete Virginia Tech 2025 Schedule
August 31st - vs South Carolina (Neutral Field)
September 6 - vs Vanderbilt
September 13 - vs Old Dominion
September 20 - vs Wofford
September 27 - At NC State (ACC Opener)
October 4 - vs Wake Forest
October 11 - At Georgia Tech
October 18 - BYE
October 23 or 24 - vs Cal
November 1 - vs Louisville
November 8 - BYE
November 15 - At Florida State
November 22 - vs Miami
November 29 - At Virginia
