Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to the Virginia Cavaliers
1. Turnovers
The Hokies put themselves behind for much of the game today, due to a lack of ability to take care of the basketball. In this game, the Hokies had 10 turnovers and gave up 12 points, which really hurt them down the stretch as they fell behind by as many as 15 points and had to fight their way back.
2. Points In The Paint
The Hokies gave a lot of easy points inside today on top of the turnovers they had. Virginia Tech finished the game allowing 24 points in the paint and the Cavaliers to shoot 19 free throws which has been an ongoing problem for them this season. This led to the Hokies giving up 11 second-chance points which allowed UVA to get out to a large 15-point lead during the game.
3. Tobi Lawal
Tobi Lawal continued his stellar play this season, scoring a team-high 23 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dropping in 2 assists on a good 63% shooting from the field to go along with 2-2 made three-pointers. Lawal, a transfer from VCU has averaged 12.9 points, and 6.9 rebounds, on 38% shooting from three and 57% shooting from the field.
4. Lack Of Offense
For much of this season, the Hokies have struggled getting consistent offense out of their players and today was no different as they only had two player score in the double figures. For the season, they only have two players averaging 10 or more points per game, that being Tobi Lawal, and Mylyjael Poteat.
