Virginia Tech Makes the Top Five for 2026 OT Tre Aiken and Will Get an Official Visit From Him This Summer
Virginia Tech has been lining up official visits for the summer at a fast pace and they added another visitior today. 2026 OT Tre Aiken (Clinton High School, SC) announced his top five schools that he will be focusing on going forward, as well as his official visit schedule. Virginia Tech was one of those schools in his top five and the Hokies will be getting a visit on June 12th-15th. Aiken's other schools included Georgia Tech (May 30th-June 1st), NC State (June 6th-8th), and South Carolina (June 20th-22nd). The 6'3 286 LBS prospect is going to be one of the top OL on the board for Virginia Tech and it would be a big win to land him.
Official Visitors Announced
1. WR Jaire Richburg (East Forsyth High School, NC)
Richburg is a talented 6'3 180 LBS WR from North Carolina who also has other offers from Boston College, Duke, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, and South Carolina among others. He will be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st.
2. Four-Star WR Travis Johnson (Oscar Smith High School, VA)
One of the top players in the state of Virginia is going to be in Blacksburg for an official visit from June 20th to 22nd. He is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 124 player in the country, No. 16 wide receiver in the country, and No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.
3. OL Adrian Hamilton (St. Johns High School, MD)
2026 OL Adrian Hamilton (6'3, 270 LBS) has set his official visit to Virginia Tech from June 20th-22nd
4. Five Star OL Darius Gray (St. Christopher's High School, VA)
This is going to be perhaps the biggest visit of the summer. Gray is a five star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 25 player in the country, No. 2 IOL, and No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. His official visit is going to be earlier than the player previously mentioned, as he will be on his official visit on April 11th-13th.
5. 2026 LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork HS, VA)
Pittman is going to be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st. The 6'3 210 LBS player also has offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Michigan State, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.
6. Three Star WR Jayden Kitchens (Riverdale Baptist HS, MD)
Kitchens is a 6'2 190 WR prospect who ranks as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 623 player in the country, the No. 94 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Maryland. He holds other offers from Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wisconsin, among others. He will be on his official visit from June 6th-8th.
7. 2026 ATH Amare Gough (Thomas Jefferson HS, MD)
Gough is a 6'1 175 LBS athlete who plays at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond (VA) and holds other offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. He is going to be taking an official visit to Blacksburg from June 20th-22nd, shortly after he takes his official visit to Virginia (June 5th-8th).
8. 2026 Three-Star EDGE Keysaun Eleazer (Southeast Raleigh HS, NC)
According to the 247Sports Composite, Eleazer ranks as the No. 415 player in the country, the No. 32 edge player in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina. He is very athletic and still needs to fill out his frame, but the talent is obvious and this is going to be a recruitment to watch.
9. 2026 LB Mathieu Kanu (Patriot High School, Nokesville HS (VA)
Kanu announced on social media last week that he has a visit locked in with the Hokies from June 20th-22nd.
10. 2026 IOL Desmond Green
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to the Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss against UNC
Virginia Tech Recruiting: 2026 IOL Desmond Green Sets Official Visit Date With Hokie