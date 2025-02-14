Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From The Hokies Loss against UNC
1. Carys Baker
Carys Baker had it going from everywhere on the court today with only one missed shot and a big second half. She got it going in the second half, scoring 11 of her 17 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Baker proved just how much of a spark plug offensively she can be for the Hokies no matter the team they are up against.
2. Points Off Turnovers
The Hokies were able to keep the pressure on UNC all night tonight. Virginia Tech forced the Tar Heels into 14 turnovers and scored 12 points off UNC's turnovers. Being able to force so many turnovers on defense helped the Hokies cut down on the Tar Heels lead throughout the game and led to them taking the lead in the second half.
3. Matilda Ekh
Matilda Ekh had it going early tonight. Scoring 13 points with 3 made-point shots and finished with 5 of the team's 13 assists. Although it wasn't an explosive night scoring for Ekh, she was able to lead the team in scoring to end the first half with 7 points.
4. Slow Start
The Hokies got it going in the second half after struggling to start. The Hokies came back after being down early but to no avail as the team went on to lose a close game. Starting Point Guard Carleigh Wenzel struggled to get her shot going tonight, shooting 2-11 from the field and getting into foul trouble with 4 fouls. The Hokies also struggled to keep UNC from scoring inside, giving up 28 points in the paint and had 20 fouls as a team.
