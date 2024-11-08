Virginia Tech Football: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Named a Semifinalist for Lombardi Award
The Lombardi Award is awarded to the most outstanding college football lineman, who shows incredible character and ability that Vince Lombardi showed throughout his career.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland was named as one of the first semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, joining eleven others including LSU's Will Campbell, Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, and South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, some of the best lineman in the country.
Powell-Ryland leads the nation in sacks with twelve, as he's been one of the most reliable pass rushers in the country. He has had two games this year with four or more sacks, breaking Bruce Smith's record for most career four-sack games by a Virginia Tech Hokie.
Antwaun has one of the best resumés of lineman across the country, and he is the best player on Virginia Tech's defense.
This week, the Hokies defense will be challenged against a strong Clemson offense.
Now, Clemson isn't unbeatable. The Tigers are a long way away from perennial college football dominance, and Tigers' fans were thrown through a loop last week after an embarrassing home loss. An unranked Louisville team walked into Memorial Stadium and silenced the home crowd, opening some interesting conversations about Dabo Swinney's planning as a head coach. The Cardinals jumped out to a 26-7 lead, and cruised through the fourth quarter to a win.
Both Virginia Tech and Clemson have had disappointing weeks and disappointing seasons. The Hokies are out of ACC contention, even though Brent Pry's preseason goal was an ACC Championship appearance. The Tigers, on the other hand, are still in ACC contention, but have taken two embarrassing losses to Georgia and Louisville this year.
