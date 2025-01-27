Taking a Look At The Best Transfer Portal Addition For Every Team On Virginia Tech's 2025 Schedule
Virginia Tech's 2024 season ended in quite the sour fashion, the Hokies dominated the Commonwealth Cup per usual, but dropped their bowl game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hokies completely rebuilt their team in the transfer portal.
Virginia Tech's 2025 season schedule does not do them any favors. The in-conference dates are not finalized, but the Hokies will start the season in Atlanta against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. They will also play Vanderbilt, again, in non-conference play. The Hokies will take on Virginia, NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Cal, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest in conference play, and most of those teams seem like they will improve on their 2024 campaign.
So who are the biggest impact transfers on every team that Virginia Tech will play in 2025?
Old Dominion- Montana S Ronald Jackson Jr.
After originally transferring to Montana from Akron, Jackson Jr., the Belleville, Mich. native, is headed back to the FBS level. He started 16 games for the Griz and totaled 80 tackles, 4 passes defended, 1.5 TFLs, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He played cornerback at Montana, but he could be looked at as both a safety and a cornerback at the FBS level.
I expect Jackson to start for ODU, and make a big impact on a Conference-USA squad.
Wofford- Eastern Michigan RB Elijah Jackson-Anderson
Wofford picked up four transfers from the FBS level in the 2025 cycle: EDGE Alijah Williams (Bowling Green), DL Jude Tinor (Georgia State), RB Elijah Jackson-Anderson (Eastern Michigan), and WR Grant Tucker (App State). Jackson-Anderson is likely to make the biggest year-one impact. Jackson-Anderson has elite speed and had over 300 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in his career as an Eagle.
Also important to note that he is an incredible blocker for his build, don't be shocked if he's the workhorse of the Wofford offense next year.
Vanderbilt- Liberty IOL Jordan White
The irony in this pick is the fact that Virginia Tech IOL transfer Gunner Givens is also a fair pick for this honor. White will likely have the biggest immediate impact however, as he was the 6th highest rated guard on PFF in 2024. White is one of the most elite group-of-five transfers period, and his impact will be instantly felt at Vanderbilt.
South Carolina- Missouri EDGE Jaylen Brown
Simply put, Jaylen Brown is just a beast. By essentially all metrics, Brown is rated as a four-star transfer, and he was stuck behind a great defensive line group at Missouri, South Carolina recruited Brown heavily out of high school, and now they have their guy. Brown is one of the biggest breakout candidates in 2025, and he could have a field day on a Beamer defense.
NC State- Temple CB Jamel Johnson
The Wolfpack noticeably lost more in the transfer portal than they brought in, but they did cushion some of their losses. I think the two Temple transfers, Tra Thomas and Jamel Johnson, will start immediately. The importance of Johnson's position propels him over Thomas, and Johnson is arguably more proven at the FBS level. Johnson recorded 47 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 passes defended in 2024.
Virginia- Louisville OL Monroe Mills
In what was a pretty brutal season for some ACC teams, the Cavs did a fair job of rebuilding their roster. At one point he was ranked as the 7th best player in the portal by On3, but he has since fell down to 72nd. Hard to put into words just how massive this addition is for Virginia, and I would not be shocked if Mills eventually hears his name called on draft night.
Florida State- USC WR Duce Robinson
Something needs to change at Florida State, and Duce Robinson could help be a leader in that culture change. He was a five-star recruiit in 2024, and 247Sports ranks Robinson as the 7th overall player in the transfer portal. He took the Big Ten by storm in his freshman year, and he had a 134.2 passer rating when targeted. He's fast, long, explosive, and scary to gameplan against as a Virginia Tech defensive coordinator.
Georgia Tech- FIU WR Eric Rivers
The Yellow Jackets lost Eric Singleton in the transfer portal to Auburn, but they picked up another All-American wideout in the process. Rivers recorded 1,172 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, and he will likely be Haynes King's No. 1 target in 2025. Watch for fellow FIU transfer wide receiver Dean Patterson to make a large impact for the Jackets as well.
Cal- Oregon & Ohio State QBs Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele & Devin Brown
The two former five-star quarterbacks will battle for the Golden Bears' starting job under center. Brown and Keawe Sagapolutele have both been seeking starting jobs, and this year only one of them will get that job. Whoever starts will be the highest impact transfer.
Louisville- USC QB Miller Moss
So many talented quarterbacks are finding new destinations, and USC transfer Miller Moss was one of the highest touted leaders in the transfer portal. Moss will replace Shough at quarterback and play an honestly very similar role. Moss had 2,555 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns with the Trojans last year.
Miami- Georgia QB Carson Beck
Adding a future NFL Draft quarterback to your team will always be a welcomed addition. Beck will slide into the same scheme that benefitted Cam Ward so much ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Carson Beck will definitely be a highly touted draft pospect.
Wake Forest- Washington State OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe
The Demon Deacons added the No. 2 offensive tackle according to 247Sports. Fa'alili Fa'amoe received day two grades in the NFL Draft and was a three-year starter in the Pac 12. He chose Wake Forest over Nebraska, who heavily recruited him. He suffered an injury this year and he will immediately slot in as one of the best tackles in the ACC.
