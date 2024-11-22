Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry discusses Hokies’ potential transfer portal plans
Blacksburg, Vir — In this week’s edition of Tech Talk, Brent Pry addressed Virginia Tech’s transfer portal situation heading into the upcoming season.
Last season, Pry brought in multiple impact transfers. Virginia Tech added eight transfers: linebacker Sam Brumfield from Middle Tennessee, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles from Duke, offensive tackle Montavious Cunningham from Georgia State, defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam from Oklahoma, quarterback Collin Schlee from UCLA, defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry from Alabama, linebacker Kaleb Spencer from Miami, and long snapper Tate Kendall from UMass.
Virginia Tech’s approach to the portal could be much different though.
Generally, the Hokies have been extremely good at returning talent under Brent Pry’s tutelage as head coach. Virginia Tech kept Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Josh Fuga, and Ali Jennings—among others, out of the portal.
Brent Pry claimed that the Hokies’ aren’t prepared to lose a large amount of players in the offseason, as he guessed that Virginia Tech will have “5 to 8 transfer spots” as everything stands right now. He also added that his estimate could grow as time passes, but for now his forecast of “5 to 8 players” seems accurate.
The Hokies will have plenty of players to recruit in this offseason, as there are some recruits which have already hit the portal. The top early transfer prospects include Alabama’s Jeheim Oatis, Texas’s Johntay Cook II, Alabama’s Keanu Koht, NC State’s Red Hibbler, and Indiana’s Donaven McCulley.
Although Virginia Tech will lose a long list of impact seniors, the Hokies will still have a chance to build on some of the young and impressive talent that is currently on the roster.
