Virginia Tech Football: Caleb Woodson Named to 2025 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List
The 2025 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List has officially been released. The Hokies announced on X that they were represented once again on the esteemed list, this time through junior Caleb Woodson.
Last season, Sam Brumfield represented the maroon and orange on the preseason watch list. Georgia's Jalon Walker took home the 2024 Butkus Award.
The Butkus Award recognizes the nation's top linebacker, named after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus. 51 of the best linebackers in the nation are named to the list, a nod to Butkus's jersey number. Semifinalists will be announced on November 4, and finalists will be announced on November 25. The winner will be crowned by December 10. While the watch list is an honor, the committee emphasizes it isn't a requirement to win the award.
Woodson is one of seven ACC linebackers featured on the list. The full set of ACC players is as follows:
Name
School
Year
Caleb Woodson
Virginia Tech
Junior
Sammy Brown
Clemson
Sophomore
Wade Woodaz
Clemson
Senior
Andrew Simpson
North Carolina
Redshirt Senior
Rasheem Biles
Pitt
Junior
Kyle Lewis
Pitt
Redshirt Junior
Wesley Bissainthe
Miami
Senior
Stanquan Clark
Louisville
Junior
Woodson is coming off the heels of a strong sophomore campaign. He appeared in every game, starting 11. He finished second on the team in tackles with 72, including 7.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He flashed as a diverse field general, the more reps he got with the starting unit. By midseason, he stood out as a pace setter for the team's front seven.
His coverage improved as the season went on as well. He started to hold his own in zone coverage, having a breakout performance against Duke, registering his first interception and two pass breakups. Heading into his third year, he's expected to leap into a leadership-centric role. We've seen Virginia Tech at their best with emphatic voices at linebacker. Players like Tremaine Edmunds and Devine Deablo stood out during their tenures by fulfilling similar roles.
Sam Seifkes has built a strong corps to surround Woodson as well. Pitt transfer Jordan Bass serves as an athletic backer who can focus on run fits and pressuring the quarterback in blitz packages, allowing Woodson to drop back in coverage more. The Hokies also have their lead tackler returning in Jaden Keller. Keller will likely serve as the middle linebacker, meaning he and Woodson should share similar roles as run stoppers and dropping into coverages.
Kaleb Spencer will serve as an active rotation linebacker on blitz packages and run downs. He registered 32 tackles, including 5 TFLs and one sack. He can make plays dropping back in zone, similar to young hybrid backer Gabe Williams. He saw some action towards the back half of the year. His speed is no joke, providing Seifkes with an array of opportunities. He's someone who could fill the box or rotate in as a safety due to the size he possesses.
While Woodson was listed as a standout in the eyes of the Butkus Award committee, there could be multiple candidates in contention for this award from Virginia Tech's corps.
Virginia Tech has never been represented by the winner of this honor. Woodson looks to end that trend.